Backstage News On Tony Khan Purchasing ROH, Who Knew?, WWE Reaction and More

Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor.

The news of Khan buying ROH was reportedly not known fully to sources until just prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite. It has been revealed that ROH COO Joe Koff and Sinclair Broadcasting had another offer to buy the promotion on the table, which they were going to go with but ultimately decided to sell to Khan.

WWE management was under the impression that Khan had bought a Japanese Wrestling tape library, (not NJPW) but was seemingly not aware of his negotiations with ROH/Sinclair Broadcasting.

Those talent still under contract to ROH were not aware of Khan buying the promotion, although few remain given majority were released at the end of 2021 due to the company going on hiatus until April 2022.

It remains unclear if original ROH plans for their return in April will still go ahead as planned given Khan now calls the shots. It also throws up the question of current ROH women’s champion Deonna Purrazzo who is signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

The next few weeks should be very interesting but having ROH under the ownership of Khan will open many more doors for talent and new markets for growth.

There is currently speculation the ROH tape library will be made available in full on a streaming service soon, such as the rumored HBO MAX.