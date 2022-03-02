Two AEW Revolution Buy-In Matches Announced
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2022
AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday.
Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match between QT Marshall and HOOK.
These matches join the following...
- AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa - AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks - TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti - Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF - Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson - Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara - Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD
https://wrestlr.me/74582/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 02 AEW Dynamite Results (March 2 2022) It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live fro[...]
Mar 02 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live fro[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor. The news of Khan buying ROH was [...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-I[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured another tag team battle royal to determine the final team that will compete in the triple-threat tag team champi[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Darius Martin of Top Flight returned on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Darius reunited with his brother Dante for the tag-team Casino Royale match. D[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Tony Khan has purchased Ring Of Honor. Check out the official press release below: TONY KHAN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RING OF HONOR &md[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - During the opening of tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast in Jacksonville, Florida, Tony Khan made his major announcement. Thanking fans for supporting [...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - A video was released today on WWE’s YouTube channel featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns who was asked to pick his favorite WrestleMania mo[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - The viewership for the March 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network struggled this week. The show pulled in 551,000 live viewers on the USA Network,[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Top WWE NXT 2.0 star Roderick Strong of Diamond Mine will be appearing on NXT UK shortly. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy first revealed on Twit[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - WWE’s Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development was recently released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Pineda had been[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement [...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - It is being reported that WWE alumni Rob Conway was backstage working as a producer for last Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT. Conway had recently been d[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sund[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happen[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimina[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into [...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its fir[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to th[...]
Mar 02
Mar 02 - AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & [...]
Mar 02 Ring Of Honor Could Be Sold Very Soon Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of [...]
Mar 02 - Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of [...]