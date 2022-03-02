Two AEW Revolution Buy-In Matches Announced

AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday.

Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match between QT Marshall and HOOK.

These matches join the following...

- AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

- AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

- TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

- Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

- Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

- Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara

- Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD