TNT Title Match and More Announced For Friday's AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the main event spot.

AEW Dynamite Results (March 2 2022)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flo[...] Mar 02 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for another episode of AEW Dynamite and this is the go home show for Revolution on Sunday live from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Flo[...]

Backstage News On Tony Khan Purchasing ROH, Who Knew?, WWE Reaction and More

Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor. The news of Khan buying ROH was reportedly not known fully to sources until just p[...] Mar 02 - Fightful Select has released some new information regarding the news that AEW President Tony Khan has Ring of Honor. The news of Khan buying ROH was reportedly not known fully to sources until just p[...]

Two AEW Revolution Buy-In Matches Announced

AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match b[...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced two new matches for the AEW Revolution Buy-In this Sunday. Firstly Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch are set to collide at the Buy-In this weekend. Also announced is a grudge match b[...]

AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the main event spot. - Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin[...] Mar 02 - AEW has announced a full card for Friday’s episode of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a triple-threat for the TNT championships likely in the main event spot. - Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin[...]

Final Team Determined For AEW Tag Team Title Triple-Threat At Sunday's Revolution

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured another tag team battle royal to determine the final team that will compete in the triple-threat tag team championship match at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-[...] Mar 02 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured another tag team battle royal to determine the final team that will compete in the triple-threat tag team championship match at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-[...]

AEW Star Returns From Injury On Tonight's Dynamite

Darius Martin of Top Flight returned on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Darius reunited with his brother Dante for the tag-team Casino Royale match. Darius had ACL knee surgery back in April 2021. [...] Mar 02 - Darius Martin of Top Flight returned on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Darius reunited with his brother Dante for the tag-team Casino Royale match. Darius had ACL knee surgery back in April 2021. [...]

More Details On Tony Khan Purchasing Ring Of Honor

Tony Khan has purchased Ring Of Honor. Check out the official press release below: TONY KHAN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RING OF HONOR — Video Library, Brand Assets, Intellectual Pro[...] Mar 02 - Tony Khan has purchased Ring Of Honor. Check out the official press release below: TONY KHAN ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE RING OF HONOR — Video Library, Brand Assets, Intellectual Pro[...]

Tony Khan Reveals He Is The New Owner of Ring Of Honor

During the opening of tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast in Jacksonville, Florida, Tony Khan made his major announcement. Thanking fans for supporting the company during the pandemic he revealed that h[...] Mar 02 - During the opening of tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast in Jacksonville, Florida, Tony Khan made his major announcement. Thanking fans for supporting the company during the pandemic he revealed that h[...]

Roman Reigns Says He Created 'Most Definitive' WrestleMania Finish In History

A video was released today on WWE’s YouTube channel featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns who was asked to pick his favorite WrestleMania moment and here is how he responded: “You w[...] Mar 02 - A video was released today on WWE’s YouTube channel featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns who was asked to pick his favorite WrestleMania moment and here is how he responded: “You w[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Stumbles To Lowest In Over A Year

The viewership for the March 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network struggled this week. The show pulled in 551,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 612,000 viewers, according[...] Mar 02 - The viewership for the March 1 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network struggled this week. The show pulled in 551,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is down from the 612,000 viewers, according[...]

Top WWE NXT 2.0 Star Appearing For NXT UK This Week (SPOILER)

Top WWE NXT 2.0 star Roderick Strong of Diamond Mine will be appearing on NXT UK shortly. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy first revealed on Twitter that Strong will be appearing at the NXT UK ta[...] Mar 02 - Top WWE NXT 2.0 star Roderick Strong of Diamond Mine will be appearing on NXT UK shortly. TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy first revealed on Twitter that Strong will be appearing at the NXT UK ta[...]

Top WWE Executive Departs Company, Speculation On Triple H's Status

WWE’s Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development was recently released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Pineda had been with WWE since January 2020 and worked extremely [...] Mar 02 - WWE’s Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development was recently released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider. Pineda had been with WWE since January 2020 and worked extremely [...]

Big Update on Tony Khan’s "Massive" AEW Announcement

Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person. A report from Mat Men Podcast’s [...] Mar 02 - Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person. A report from Mat Men Podcast’s [...]

Rob Conway Reportedly Worked NXT As A Producer Last Night

It is being reported that WWE alumni Rob Conway was backstage working as a producer for last Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT. Conway had recently been doing some guest coaching at the WWE Performance Ce[...] Mar 02 - It is being reported that WWE alumni Rob Conway was backstage working as a producer for last Tuesday's episode of WWE NXT. Conway had recently been doing some guest coaching at the WWE Performance Ce[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Headed To Philadelphia For Media Tour

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars RHINO[...] Mar 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars RHINO[...]

Update On Flip Gordon At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole there is a small update. Fightful Select re[...] Mar 02 - In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole there is a small update. Fightful Select re[...]

Tony Khan Says New Storylines Will Emerge At AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. "Really, this is perhaps the best card we&r[...] Mar 02 - During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. "Really, this is perhaps the best card we&r[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops For February 28 Episode

Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show. In the key 18-49 demogr[...] Mar 02 - Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show. In the key 18-49 demogr[...]

Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting Revealed

Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happened. The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that V[...] Mar 02 - Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happened. The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that V[...]

WrestleMania Status Updates For Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Asuka

A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimination Chamber premium live event will likely not be[...] Mar 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimination Chamber premium live event will likely not be[...]

Bully Ray Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. In WWE, Bubba with [...] Mar 02 - Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. In WWE, Bubba with [...]

Control Your Narrative Announces Television Deal

Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its first event on March 5 in Orlando Check out the pres[...] Mar 02 - Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its first event on March 5 in Orlando Check out the pres[...]

Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Hear From Triple H Anymore

During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. "He&rsqu[...] Mar 02 - During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. "He&rsqu[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight - New Match Added, Major Announcement, More

AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez in tag team just days before Bak[...] Mar 02 - AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez in tag team just days before Bak[...]