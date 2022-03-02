Top WWE Executive Departs Company, Speculation On Triple H's Status

WWE’s Manager of Global Talent Strategy & Development was recently released from WWE, according to a report from PWInsider.

Pineda had been with WWE since January 2020 and worked extremely close with Triple H (Paul Levesque) and was described as his "top executive assistant."

This news is particularly noteworthy as some suggest that letting Pineda go it indicates Triple H might not be returning to a full-time schedule with WWE for the foreseeable.

In September 2021, we learned that Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a procedure. Since this event Triple H has relinquished all his roles in the company to recover with no timetable with regards to a return.