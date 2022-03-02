Big Update on Tony Khan’s "Massive" AEW Announcement

Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person.

A report from Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian has revealed the announcement to be a new broadcasting deal and acquisition of a pro wrestling tape library, "In many circles, it’s believed AEW & HBO Max have agreed to a deal.” It was also reportedly said that AEW now has access to an “International Pro Wrestling Promotions catalog."

For those that don't know, HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s subscription streaming service and could open up AEW to a WWE Network service such as what WWE has with Peacock.

All I really know regarding this.



Im is not sure what "International Pro Wrestling Promotion" could be.

2/2 https://t.co/hIe8X4s2c0 — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) March 2, 2022

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.