Gordon was once a regular character on BTE until the end of 2018 and was under contract with Ring Of Honor. Some wrestlers are still under contract with ROH through this month so it could be a case of wait and see with regards to Gordon signing with AEW.

Fightful Select reports Gordon told numerous people backstage that he is not signed with AEW.

In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole there is a small update.

» More News From This Feed

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Headed To Philadelphia For Media Tour

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full[...] Mar 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full[...]

Update On Flip Gordon At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam[...] Mar 02 - In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam[...]

Tony Khan Says New Storylines Will Emerge At AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sund[...] Mar 02 - During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sund[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops For February 28 Episode

Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-[...] Mar 02 - Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-[...]

Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting Revealed

Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happen[...] Mar 02 - Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happen[...]

WrestleMania Status Updates For Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Asuka

A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimina[...] Mar 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimina[...]

Bully Ray Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into [...] Mar 02 - Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into [...]

Control Your Narrative Announces Television Deal

Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its fir[...] Mar 02 - Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its fir[...]

Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Hear From Triple H Anymore

During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to th[...] Mar 02 - During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to th[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight - New Match Added, Major Announcement, More

AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & [...] Mar 02 - AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & [...]

Ring Of Honor Could Be Sold Very Soon

Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of [...] Mar 02 - Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of [...]

Tony Khan Will Make Major Announcement In-Person Tonight During AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person.[...] Mar 02 - Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person.[...]

Malcolm Bivens Says He's "The Only Person In NXT That Hasn't Been Jumped In The Parking Lot."

Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about the ever-dangerous WWE NXT parking lot and how many violent acts[...] Mar 02 - Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about the ever-dangerous WWE NXT parking lot and how many violent acts[...]

Amari Miller Confirms She Suffered Concussion During Last Night's WWE NXT 2.0.

Last night we reported that Amari Miller had been taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of WWE NXT 2.0. In an update posted on Twitter, [...] Mar 02 - Last night we reported that Amari Miller had been taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of WWE NXT 2.0. In an update posted on Twitter, [...]

MJF Predicts A Bidding War Between AEW and WWE For His Contract In 2024

MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE. "I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that wer[...] Mar 02 - MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE. "I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that wer[...]

NWA Powerrr Results (3/2/2022)

NWA held an episode of Powerrr that aired last night on FITE. The show contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12th. The [...] Mar 02 - NWA held an episode of Powerrr that aired last night on FITE. The show contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12th. The [...]

Bryan Danielson Is Interested In Hook's Perspective On Professional Wrestling

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about the young talent pool in AEW. "My time in AEW, I've been excited for all t[...] Mar 02 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about the young talent pool in AEW. "My time in AEW, I've been excited for all t[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup Night One Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their New Japan Cup today at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: * New Japan Cup[...] Mar 02 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their New Japan Cup today at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: * New Japan Cup[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fal[...] Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fal[...]

WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peac[...] Mar 01 - WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peac[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - March 1, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...] Mar 01 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Stretchered From The Ring Tonight

Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast o[...] Mar 01 - Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast o[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 1 2022)

It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of[...] Mar 01 - It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of[...]

AEW Set For Baltimore and Houston Return In May

AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta C[...] Mar 01 - AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta C[...]