Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting Revealed

Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happened.

The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that Velasquez shot at a man (Harry Goularte, 43) who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of Velasquez, according to multiple sources and court records.

Velasquez’s shots wounded the defendant’s stepfather in the encounter off Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue on the southern edges of San Jose.

The stepfather was hit at least once and is expected to survive.

The Mercury News detailed the following about the incident: