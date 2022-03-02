Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting Revealed
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2022
Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happened.
The
San Jose Mercury News is reporting that Velasquez shot at a man (Harry Goularte, 43) who was recently charged with molesting a close relative of Velasquez, according to multiple sources and court records.
Velasquez’s shots wounded the defendant’s stepfather in the encounter off Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue on the southern edges of San Jose.
The stepfather was hit at least once and is expected to survive.
The Mercury News detailed the following about the incident:
Goularte lives at the home that hosts a daycare business run by his mother, according to a criminal complaint that charged Goularte with one felony count of a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 (the child was related to Velasquez). Goularte was arraigned Friday, and a judge granted him supervised release, over objections from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Three days later, at about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Velasquez allegedly opened fire at a car carrying Goularte, his stepfather and at least one other person near a cloverleaf interchange where Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue overlap, according to police and sources familiar with the investigation.
