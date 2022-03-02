Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Hear From Triple H Anymore

During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38.

"He’s fit as can be. I’m sure right now, and I would be remiss to say, I bet he can still squat between 450 and 500 pounds, and leg press a lot," Flair said.

"I don’t know if he does squats. I know he does heavy leg presses. He probably can bench press, and I haven’t talked to him about training in a while, but there isn’t a day in the week that he can’t bench press 300 pounds."

"First, I think it’s great that he’s doing it. Second, he’s making a statement for all of us that are older. Vince is always in immaculate shape," he went on to say.

He continued, "Pat McAfee is a hell of an athlete. Pat can work. That NXT match, I still can’t get over it. I think that Vince and Pat, I know I’ll be watching. I’ll be excited."