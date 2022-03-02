WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

MJF Predicts A Bidding War Between AEW and WWE For His Contract In 2024

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Mar 02, 2022

MJF Predicts A Bidding War Between AEW and WWE For His Contract In 2024

MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE.

"I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that were working in AEW, already now potentially making the jump to WWE, but what you won't see is the amount of money being thrown. When I tell you, I know for a fact that when 2024 rolls around, we're talking millions of dollars here. Whoever owns WWE by then, we don't know, is going to be willing to pay Maxwell Jacob Friedman, while Tony Khan, good friend of mine, love TK, is also going to be offering me a butt-ton of money. I love AEW, it's a great place, but like I said, I love money. That's all this is. This ain't friend business, it's show business and it's business with a capital B and that's all that matters to Max. Once I've done everything I can in the squared circle, that's when I move on to my next venture. I'm excited for all these chapters in my book. I'm also excited for people to look back and listen to this podcast and go, 'this kid called his shot like Babe Ruth.' You're damn right I did, and I had fun doing it. I'm 25 right now, I'm a baby. When I'm 35, I'm still going to be a baby. I'm still going to be young as shit. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena did not exit the pro wrestling landscape until their mid-30s and they are not the titans they are in Hollywood until their mid to late 30s. I love wrestling, it's great, I'm going to continue to be the top name in the industry, I already am, I'm already referred to as the top heel, which I despise, in pro wrestling and I'm a baby."

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #wwe #mjf
https://wrestlr.me/74556/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 02
IMPACT Wrestling Stars Headed To Philadelphia For Media Tour
IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full[...]
Mar 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full[...]
Mar 02
Update On Flip Gordon At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite
In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam[...]
Mar 02 - In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam[...]
Mar 02
Tony Khan Says New Storylines Will Emerge At AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View
During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sund[...]
Mar 02 - During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sund[...]
Mar 02
WWE RAW Viewership Drops For February 28 Episode
Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-[...]
Mar 02 - Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-[...]
Mar 02
Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting Revealed
Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happen[...]
Mar 02 - Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happen[...]
Mar 02
WrestleMania Status Updates For Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Asuka
A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimina[...]
Mar 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimina[...]
Mar 02
Bully Ray Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions
Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into [...]
Mar 02 - Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into [...]
Mar 02
Control Your Narrative Announces Television Deal
Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its fir[...]
Mar 02 - Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its fir[...]
Mar 02
Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Hear From Triple H Anymore
During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to th[...]
Mar 02 - During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to th[...]
Mar 02
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight - New Match Added, Major Announcement, More
AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & [...]
Mar 02 - AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & [...]
Mar 02
Ring Of Honor Could Be Sold Very Soon
Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of [...]
Mar 02 - Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of [...]

Mar 02
Tony Khan Will Make Major Announcement In-Person Tonight During AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person.[...]
Mar 02 - Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person.[...]
Mar 02
Malcolm Bivens Says He's "The Only Person In NXT That Hasn't Been Jumped In The Parking Lot."
Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about the ever-dangerous WWE NXT parking lot and how many violent acts[...]
Mar 02 - Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about the ever-dangerous WWE NXT parking lot and how many violent acts[...]
Mar 02
Amari Miller Confirms She Suffered Concussion During Last Night's WWE NXT 2.0.
Last night we reported that Amari Miller had been taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of WWE NXT 2.0. In an update posted on Twitter, [...]
Mar 02 - Last night we reported that Amari Miller had been taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of WWE NXT 2.0. In an update posted on Twitter, [...]
Mar 02
MJF Predicts A Bidding War Between AEW and WWE For His Contract In 2024
MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE. "I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that wer[...]
Mar 02 - MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE. "I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that wer[...]
Mar 02
NWA Powerrr Results (3/2/2022)
NWA held an episode of Powerrr that aired last night on FITE. The show contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12th. The [...]
Mar 02 - NWA held an episode of Powerrr that aired last night on FITE. The show contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12th. The [...]
Mar 02
Bryan Danielson Is Interested In Hook's Perspective On Professional Wrestling
During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about the young talent pool in AEW. "My time in AEW, I've been excited for all t[...]
Mar 02 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about the young talent pool in AEW. "My time in AEW, I've been excited for all t[...]
Mar 02
NJPW New Japan Cup Night One Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their New Japan Cup today at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: * New Japan Cup[...]
Mar 02 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their New Japan Cup today at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: * New Japan Cup[...]
Mar 01
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fal[...]
Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fal[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday
WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peac[...]
Mar 01 - WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peac[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - March 1, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]
Mar 01 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT 2.0 Star Stretchered From The Ring Tonight
Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast o[...]
Mar 01 - Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast o[...]
Mar 01
AEW Dark Results (March 1 2022)
It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of[...]
Mar 01 - It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of[...]
Mar 01
AEW Set For Baltimore and Houston Return In May
AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta C[...]
Mar 01 - AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta C[...]
Mar 01
Samoa Joe Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before Vacating NXT Title
Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he h[...]
Mar 01 - Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he h[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π