MJF Predicts A Bidding War Between AEW and WWE For His Contract In 2024

MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE.

"I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that were working in AEW, already now potentially making the jump to WWE, but what you won't see is the amount of money being thrown. When I tell you, I know for a fact that when 2024 rolls around, we're talking millions of dollars here. Whoever owns WWE by then, we don't know, is going to be willing to pay Maxwell Jacob Friedman, while Tony Khan, good friend of mine, love TK, is also going to be offering me a butt-ton of money. I love AEW, it's a great place, but like I said, I love money. That's all this is. This ain't friend business, it's show business and it's business with a capital B and that's all that matters to Max. Once I've done everything I can in the squared circle, that's when I move on to my next venture. I'm excited for all these chapters in my book. I'm also excited for people to look back and listen to this podcast and go, 'this kid called his shot like Babe Ruth.' You're damn right I did, and I had fun doing it. I'm 25 right now, I'm a baby. When I'm 35, I'm still going to be a baby. I'm still going to be young as shit. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and John Cena did not exit the pro wrestling landscape until their mid-30s and they are not the titans they are in Hollywood until their mid to late 30s. I love wrestling, it's great, I'm going to continue to be the top name in the industry, I already am, I'm already referred to as the top heel, which I despise, in pro wrestling and I'm a baby."