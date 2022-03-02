NWA Powerrr Results (3/2/2022)

The show contained the second part of the Powerrrtrip tapings from February 12th.

NWA held an episode of Powerrr that aired last night on FITE.

IMPACT Wrestling Stars Headed To Philadelphia For Media Tour

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars RHINO[...] Mar 02 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Rhino, Deonna Purrazzo and Tom Hannifan are headed to Philadelphia next week for a media tour. Check out the full announcement below: IMPACT Wrestling Stars RHINO[...]

Update On Flip Gordon At Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole there is a small update. Fightful Select re[...] Mar 02 - In regards to Flip Gordon being backstage at last week’s AEW Dynamite and also appearing on a Being The Elite segment with the Young Bucks, Adam Cole there is a small update. Fightful Select re[...]

Tony Khan Says New Storylines Will Emerge At AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. "Really, this is perhaps the best card we&r[...] Mar 02 - During a recent interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for wrestlers will begin at the Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday. "Really, this is perhaps the best card we&r[...]

WWE RAW Viewership Drops For February 28 Episode

Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show. In the key 18-49 demogr[...] Mar 02 - Monday's February 28 episode of WWE RAW on USA Network pulled in 1.753 million viewers, a 4% drop from last week's 1.825 million viewers for the post-Elimination Chamber show. In the key 18-49 demogr[...]

Possible Motive For Cain Velasquez Shooting Revealed

Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happened. The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that V[...] Mar 02 - Former MMA fighter Cain Velasquez who appeared for WWE was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Monday with new details revealing what happened. The San Jose Mercury News is reporting that V[...]

WrestleMania Status Updates For Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Asuka

A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimination Chamber premium live event will likely not be[...] Mar 02 - A report from PWInsider reveals the Wrestlemania status updates for three top female WWE Superstars. Alexa Bliss who recently returned at the Elimination Chamber premium live event will likely not be[...]

Bully Ray Set For Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. In WWE, Bubba with [...] Mar 02 - Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) announced on Twitter that he will be the next guest for Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. In WWE, Bubba with [...]

Control Your Narrative Announces Television Deal

Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its first event on March 5 in Orlando Check out the pres[...] Mar 02 - Control Your Narrative has announced a television deal with new network Pro Wrestling TV with a launch date set for April 2022. CYN will host its first event on March 5 in Orlando Check out the pres[...]

Ric Flair Says He Doesn't Hear From Triple H Anymore

During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. "He&rsqu[...] Mar 02 - During the latest episode of the "WOOOOO Nation Uncensored" WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was asked about the news that Vince McMahon might return to the ring for a match at WrestleMania 38. "He&rsqu[...]

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight - New Match Added, Major Announcement, More

AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez in tag team just days before Bak[...] Mar 02 - AEW has added a new match to tonight's Dynamite broadcast on TBS. Britt Baker will join forces with Jamie Hayter to go up against Thunder Rosa & Mercedes Martinez in tag team just days before Bak[...]

Ring Of Honor Could Be Sold Very Soon

Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of promotions have reportedly expressed interest in b[...] Mar 02 - Ring Of Honor which is currently owned by Sinclair Broadcasting could be on the cusp of being sold, according to a report from Fightful. A number of promotions have reportedly expressed interest in b[...]

Tony Khan Will Make Major Announcement In-Person Tonight During AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person. This is only the second time that he’s app[...] Mar 02 - Tony Khan revealed Busted Open Radio that he will be appearing tonight’s AEW Dynamite broadcast on TBS to make his major announcement in person. This is only the second time that he’s app[...]

Malcolm Bivens Says He's "The Only Person In NXT That Hasn't Been Jumped In The Parking Lot."

Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about the ever-dangerous WWE NXT parking lot and how many violent acts have been committed in it. "Nobody wants it wi[...] Mar 02 - Malcolm Bivens was recently a guest on The Black Announce Table, where he spoke about the ever-dangerous WWE NXT parking lot and how many violent acts have been committed in it. "Nobody wants it wi[...]

Amari Miller Confirms She Suffered Concussion During Last Night's WWE NXT 2.0.

Last night we reported that Amari Miller had been taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of WWE NXT 2.0. In an update posted on Twitter, Miller has confirmed that she's alright following [...] Mar 02 - Last night we reported that Amari Miller had been taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of WWE NXT 2.0. In an update posted on Twitter, Miller has confirmed that she's alright following [...]

MJF Predicts A Bidding War Between AEW and WWE For His Contract In 2024

MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE. "I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that were working in AEW, already now potentially making t[...] Mar 02 - MJF was recently a guest on Wrestling With Freddie, where he spoke about WWE. "I'm sure by the time 2024 rolls around, you will see people that were working in AEW, already now potentially making t[...]

NWA Powerrr Results (3/2/2022)

Bryan Danielson Is Interested In Hook's Perspective On Professional Wrestling

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about the young talent pool in AEW. "My time in AEW, I've been excited for all the matches because they are all...it's not like I'[...] Mar 02 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about the young talent pool in AEW. "My time in AEW, I've been excited for all the matches because they are all...it's not like I'[...]

NJPW New Japan Cup Night One Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their New Japan Cup today at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: * New Japan Cup First Round: CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku* New Japan [...] Mar 02 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of their New Japan Cup today at Nippon Budakon in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: * New Japan Cup First Round: CIMA def. TAKA Michinoku* New Japan [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fall that landed him in hospital with a broken hip. [...] Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fall that landed him in hospital with a broken hip. [...]

WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday

WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE [...] Mar 01 - WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE [...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results - March 1, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Cross-Brand Tag Match: NXT Champion Br[...] Mar 01 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Cross-Brand Tag Match: NXT Champion Br[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Stretchered From The Ring Tonight

Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast on USA Network. Miller was in a match against Lash[...] Mar 01 - Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast on USA Network. Miller was in a match against Lash[...]

AEW Dark Results (March 1 2022)

It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of AEW Dark just came out on YouTube and they stuffe[...] Mar 01 - It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of AEW Dark just came out on YouTube and they stuffe[...]

AEW Set For Baltimore and Houston Return In May

AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta Center in Houston for Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18[...] Mar 01 - AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta Center in Houston for Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18[...]