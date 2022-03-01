WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2022

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized

WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized.

A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fall that landed him in hospital with a broken hip.

Here is what Jarrett posted:

“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” Jarrett wrote.

Hall was scheduled to be in the Dallas, Texas area next month for the two-night WrestleMania 38 special events, of course, this could impact those plans.

We wish Scott Hall all the very best in his recovery.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #scott hall #wwehof #hall of fame
https://wrestlr.me/74552/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 01
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fal[...]
Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized. A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fal[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT Level Up SPOLERS For Friday
WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peac[...]
Mar 01 - WWE taped the latest episode of NXT Level Up at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight. The show airs every Friday at 10 PM ET on Peac[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT 2.0 Results - March 1, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]
Mar 01 - WWE NXT 2.0 Live Results (March 1, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT 2.0 Star Stretchered From The Ring Tonight
Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast o[...]
Mar 01 - Some concerning news coming out of tonight's WWE NXT 2.0. Amari Miller was taken out on a stretcher during a commercial break of the live broadcast o[...]
Mar 01
AEW Dark Results (March 1 2022)
It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of[...]
Mar 01 - It's March, you know what that means! It's almost time for Revolution. But let's slow down because it's also Tuesday and that means another episode of[...]
Mar 01
AEW Set For Baltimore and Houston Return In May
AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta C[...]
Mar 01 - AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta C[...]
Mar 01
Samoa Joe Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before Vacating NXT Title
Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he h[...]
Mar 01 - Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he h[...]
Mar 01
Details Behind Hulk Hogan's Divorce Settlement With Second Wife
WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan recently announced on social media that he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after 11 years together. [...]
Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan recently announced on social media that he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after 11 years together. [...]
Mar 01
Brandi Rhodes Files Two Trademarks
Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th. The filing [...]
Mar 01 - Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th. The filing [...]
Mar 01
WWE Files Trademarks On "WWE Priority Pass" and "Royal Rumble"
WWE has filed a trademark for Royal Rumble with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing reads: G & S: Clothing, na[...]
Mar 01 - WWE has filed a trademark for Royal Rumble with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing reads: G & S: Clothing, na[...]
Mar 01
Thunder Rosa Has A Lot Of Pride Over Evolution Of Women's Wrestling In AEW
Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her Lights Out match against Britt Baker in AEW. "I'm very thankful [...]
Mar 01 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her Lights Out match against Britt Baker in AEW. "I'm very thankful [...]

Mar 01
Mickie James On The Significance Of Royal Rumble Appearance
During an appearance on The Angle, Mickie James spoke about her lengthy career. “It is a balance, it’s a struggle sometimes. I do feel [...]
Mar 01 - During an appearance on The Angle, Mickie James spoke about her lengthy career. “It is a balance, it’s a struggle sometimes. I do feel [...]
Mar 01
A&E and WWE Announce Multi-Year Partnership, New Series 'WWE Rivals' Coming Soon
WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E: A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership W[...]
Mar 01 - WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E: A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership W[...]
Mar 01
WWE NXT 2.0 Preview For Tonight - Big Tag Match, Title Defense and More
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will f[...]
Mar 01 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will f[...]
Mar 01
Full WWE 2K22 Roster With Superstar Ratings
WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 reveale[...]
Mar 01 - WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 reveale[...]
Mar 01
WWE Confirms Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair For WrestleMania 38: Night 1
WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky[...]
Mar 01 - WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky[...]
Mar 01
Booker T Names His Wrestlers Of The Year
Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to[...]
Mar 01 - Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to[...]
Mar 01
WWE Live Event Results (2/27/2022) - Rochester, New York
WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke N[...]
Mar 01 - WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke N[...]
Mar 01
Prestige Wrestling: Rise Above Results
Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a [...]
Mar 01 - Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a [...]
Mar 01
Jim Ross Admits He Didn't Want To Work With Jesse Ventura, Reveals Why He Changed His Mind
On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about working with Jesse Ventura back in WCW. “No, I wasn’t excited to work with h[...]
Mar 01 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about working with Jesse Ventura back in WCW. “No, I wasn’t excited to work with h[...]
Mar 01
Sonya Deville On How WWE Can Introduce LGBT Characters Without It Being A Big Deal
Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. [...]
Mar 01 - Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. [...]
Mar 01
NJPW 50th Anniversary Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE O[...]
Mar 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE O[...]
Mar 01
Cameron Wants To Return To WWE, Reunite With Naomi And Become First Black Women To Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading u[...]
Mar 01 - Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading u[...]
Mar 01
QT Marshall Responds To Criticism Of AEW's Hiring Practices, Women's Roster
QT Marshall was recently a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the criticism that AEW often gets for signing too many stars. &ld[...]
Mar 01 - QT Marshall was recently a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the criticism that AEW often gets for signing too many stars. &ld[...]
Mar 01
Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick Announced For Bloodsport 8
A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. Yo[...]
Mar 01 - A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. Yo[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π