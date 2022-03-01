WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall Hospitalized
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2022
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Hall has reportedly been hospitalized.
A post from Jerry Jarrett revealed the former nWo member Scott Hall suffered a bad fall that landed him in hospital with a broken hip.
Here is what Jarrett posted:
“Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” Jarrett wrote.
Hall was scheduled to be in the Dallas, Texas area next month for the two-night WrestleMania 38 special events, of course, this could impact those plans.
We wish Scott Hall all the very best in his recovery.
