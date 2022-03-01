Details Behind Hulk Hogan's Divorce Settlement With Second Wife
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2022
TMZ Sports reveals that part of Hulk Hogan’s divorce agreement with his is that he has to buy her a new car within 45 days of the divorce being finalized. He is also required to guarantee she will not have to make any payments on the car.
Hogan was able to keep the car they shared during their marriage. McDaniel was allowed to keep a property in Palm Isle, Florida, and Hogan his mansion in Clearwater.
Hogan paid McDaniel a one-time lump sum of cash and they signed in a non-disparagement clause that prevents them from talking about the relationship without mutual agreement to do so.
