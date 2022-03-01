Brandi Rhodes Files Two Trademarks

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th.
The filing reads:
Mark For: SHOT OF BRANDI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of an ongoing reality based television program; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, actress, and celebrity provided through cable television, radio, streaming platforms, or the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, reality programming, or cooking; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, reality programming, or cooking via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring professional wrestling, popular culture, or cooking via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, or cooking; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler, sports entertainer, actress, and celebrity in the field of professional wrestling, popular culture, or cooking for entertainment purposes.
Mark For: BRANDI RHODES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
AEW Set For Baltimore and Houston Return In May AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta Center in Houston for Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18[...]
Mar 01 - AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta Center in Houston for Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18[...]
Mar 01 - Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he had COVID-19 just before vacating the NXT Champions[...]
Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan recently announced on social media that he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after 11 years together. A report from TMZ Sports reveals that part of[...]
Mar 01
Brandi Rhodes Files Two Trademarks Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th. The filing reads: Mark For: SHOT OF BRANDI trademark regis[...]
Mar 01 - Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th. The filing reads: Mark For: SHOT OF BRANDI trademark regis[...]
Mar 01 - WWE has filed a trademark for Royal Rumble with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing reads: G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies;[...]
Mar 01 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her Lights Out match against Britt Baker in AEW. "I'm very thankful that I was one of the people chosen to do somethin[...]
Mar 01 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will feature Pete Dunne going up against NXT North Ameri[...]
Mar 01
Full WWE 2K22 Roster With Superstar Ratings WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each[...]
Mar 01 - WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each[...]
Mar 01 - WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch retain the Raw Women’s Championship a[...]
Mar 01
Booker T Names His Wrestlers Of The Year Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling[...]
Mar 01 - Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling[...]
Mar 01 - WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland and Shea[...]
Mar 01
Prestige Wrestling: Rise Above Results Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a Singles Match. - Kevin Blackwood def. Ethan HD, A[...]
Mar 01 - Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a Singles Match. - Kevin Blackwood def. Ethan HD, A[...]
Mar 01 - Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. “I mean, it’s not something that I ev[...]
Mar 01
NJPW 50th Anniversary Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. [...]
Mar 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. [...]
Mar 01 - Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found o[...]
Mar 01 - A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...]
Mar 01 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...]
Mar 01 - Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...]
Mar 01 - Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...]
Mar 01
Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here. It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investig[...]
Mar 01 - Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here. It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investig[...]