WWE Files Trademarks On "WWE Priority Pass" and "Royal Rumble"

G & S: Providing sports entertainment and professional wrestling fan experience packages; Providing information in the field of sports entertainment and professional wrestling fan experience events; Providing information in the field of sports and entertainment events

G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts

AEW Set For Baltimore and Houston Return In May

AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta Center in Houston for Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18[...] Mar 01 - AEW has announced they will be returning to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore for the May 4 episode of Dynamite and the Fertitta Center in Houston for Dynamite on Wednesday, May 18[...]

Samoa Joe Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Before Vacating NXT Title

Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he had COVID-19 just before vacating the NXT Champions[...] Mar 01 - Samoa Joe recently appeared on Busted Open Radio on Tuesday for an interview, during which he reflected on his second NXT run. Joe revealed that he had COVID-19 just before vacating the NXT Champions[...]

Details Behind Hulk Hogan's Divorce Settlement With Second Wife

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan recently announced on social media that he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after 11 years together. A report from TMZ Sports reveals that part of[...] Mar 01 - WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan recently announced on social media that he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after 11 years together. A report from TMZ Sports reveals that part of[...]

Brandi Rhodes Files Two Trademarks

Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th. The filing reads: Mark For: SHOT OF BRANDI trademark regis[...] Mar 01 - Brandi Rhodes has filed to trademark "Brandi Rhodes" and "Shot of Brandi" for entertainment and merchandise purposes as of February 24th. The filing reads: Mark For: SHOT OF BRANDI trademark regis[...]

WWE Files Trademarks On "WWE Priority Pass" and "Royal Rumble"

WWE has filed a trademark for Royal Rumble with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing reads: G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies;[...] Mar 01 - WWE has filed a trademark for Royal Rumble with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The filing reads: G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies;[...]

Thunder Rosa Has A Lot Of Pride Over Evolution Of Women's Wrestling In AEW

Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her Lights Out match against Britt Baker in AEW. "I'm very thankful that I was one of the people chosen to do somethin[...] Mar 01 - Thunder Rosa was recently interviewed by Denise Salcedo, where she spoke about her Lights Out match against Britt Baker in AEW. "I'm very thankful that I was one of the people chosen to do somethin[...]

Mickie James On The Significance Of Royal Rumble Appearance

During an appearance on The Angle, Mickie James spoke about her lengthy career. “It is a balance, it’s a struggle sometimes. I do feel over the last couple of months as champion I&rsquo[...] Mar 01 - During an appearance on The Angle, Mickie James spoke about her lengthy career. “It is a balance, it’s a struggle sometimes. I do feel over the last couple of months as champion I&rsquo[...]

A&E and WWE Announce Multi-Year Partnership, New Series 'WWE Rivals' Coming Soon

WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E: A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership With More Than 130 New Hours03/01/2022 New Seasons[...] Mar 01 - WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E: A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership With More Than 130 New Hours03/01/2022 New Seasons[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview For Tonight - Big Tag Match, Title Defense and More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will feature Pete Dunne going up against NXT North Ameri[...] Mar 01 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will feature Pete Dunne going up against NXT North Ameri[...]

Full WWE 2K22 Roster With Superstar Ratings

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each[...] Mar 01 - WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each[...]

WWE Confirms Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair For WrestleMania 38: Night 1

WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch retain the Raw Women’s Championship a[...] Mar 01 - WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch retain the Raw Women’s Championship a[...]

Booker T Names His Wrestlers Of The Year

Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling[...] Mar 01 - Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling[...]

WWE Live Event Results (2/27/2022) - Rochester, New York

WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland and Shea[...] Mar 01 - WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland and Shea[...]

Prestige Wrestling: Rise Above Results

Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a Singles Match. - Kevin Blackwood def. Ethan HD, A[...] Mar 01 - Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a Singles Match. - Kevin Blackwood def. Ethan HD, A[...]

Jim Ross Admits He Didn't Want To Work With Jesse Ventura, Reveals Why He Changed His Mind

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about working with Jesse Ventura back in WCW. “No, I wasn’t excited to work with him, which was my mistake. Jesse was a little bit f[...] Mar 01 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about working with Jesse Ventura back in WCW. “No, I wasn’t excited to work with him, which was my mistake. Jesse was a little bit f[...]

Sonya Deville On How WWE Can Introduce LGBT Characters Without It Being A Big Deal

Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. “I mean, it’s not something that I ev[...] Mar 01 - Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. “I mean, it’s not something that I ev[...]

NJPW 50th Anniversary Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. [...] Mar 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. [...]

Cameron Wants To Return To WWE, Reunite With Naomi And Become First Black Women To Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found o[...] Mar 01 - Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found o[...]

QT Marshall Responds To Criticism Of AEW's Hiring Practices, Women's Roster

QT Marshall was recently a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the criticism that AEW often gets for signing too many stars. “I think it’s just better for everybody. [...] Mar 01 - QT Marshall was recently a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the criticism that AEW often gets for signing too many stars. “I think it’s just better for everybody. [...]

Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick Announced For Bloodsport 8

A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...] Mar 01 - A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...]

Booker T On Vince McMahon's In Ring Return: "It Would Be Something Men Should Be Inspired To See."

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...] Mar 01 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...]

Kevin Owens Reveals Story Of First Time Meeting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin In 2005

Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...] Mar 01 - Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...]

Booker T Wants To See Tony Chimel In The WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his views that he believes Tony Chimel should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Come on man. That’s a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in [...] Mar 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his views that he believes Tony Chimel should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Come on man. That’s a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Has New Entrance Music, Reveals What It Means To Him

Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...] Mar 01 - Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...]