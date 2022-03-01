WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
A&E and WWE Announce Multi-Year Partnership, New Series 'WWE Rivals' Coming Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2022
WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E:
A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership With More Than 130 New Hours 03/01/2022
New Seasons of the Acclaimed ‘Biography: WWE Legends’ Strand and the Hit Original Series ‘WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures’ To Begin Production
Network Greenlights New Series ‘WWE Rivals’ (Working Title) and More
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- A&E and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year expansion of their successful programming partnership with the commissioning of more than 130 new hours of premium WWE-themed series and specials to air exclusively on A&E platforms and to be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.
The multi-platform partnership includes 35 new episodes of the genre-defining, Emmy-award winning franchise “Biography,” featuring documentaries on legends of WWE. Last year’s “Biography: WWE Legends” episodes drove “Biography” to become A&E’s most-watched series in 2021. WWE is also beginning production on 24 new episodes of the original series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” which will air over multiple seasons. The first season of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” was A&E’s most-watched new series of last year.
A&E has also ordered 40 hours of the new series, “WWE Rivals” (working title). “WWE Rivals” (w.t.) will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history. The episodes will include revelatory insights from those who were a part of the rivalries that often extended far beyond the ring and the cameras.
Additional hours of original programming are currently in development as well.
“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E. “WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”
“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”
Through in-depth films helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers, “Biography” continues its focus on meaningful events and personalities as well as their impact on our culture. Through new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage, each film will give fans an in-depth look at the early lives, rise to fame and careers of some of the most influential stars in WWE history.
“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” takes viewers on a journey to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. In each episode, WWE Superstars and Legends investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to unearth rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history.
About A&E Network
A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, original programming that captivates viewers and brings them to the heart of the stories that matter. Through its distinctive brand of award-winning non-fiction and documentary programming, A&E always makes entertainment an art. For more press information and photography, please visit us at press.aenetworks.com. Website: aetv.com | Twitter: @aetv | Facebook: aetv | Instagram: @aetv | TikTok: @aetv
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.
Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
