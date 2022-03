Full WWE 2K22 Roster With Superstar Ratings

AJ Styles: 91 Akira Tozawa: 75 Alexa Bliss: 84 Alexander Wolfe: 77 André The Giant: 88 Angel Garza: 79 Angelo Dawkins: 80 Apollo Crews: 81 Ariya Daivari: 70 Asuka: 90 Austin Theory: 80 Batista: 88 Bayley: 88 Becky Lynch: 92 Beth Phoenix: 87 Bianca Belair: 87 Big Boss Man: 81 Big E: 87 Billie Kay: 77 Bobby Lashley: 91 Booker T: 88 Braun Strowman: 90 Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91 Brock Lesnar: 94 Cameron Grimes: 79 Candice LeRae: 77 Carmella: 79 Cedric Alexander: 76 Cesaro: 84 Chad Gable: 76 Charlotte Flair: 90 Chyna: 87 Dakota Kai: 79 Damian Priest: 84 Dana Brooke: 74 Danny Burch: 77 Demon Finn Bálor: 90 Dexter Lumis: 79 Diesel: 87 Dolph Ziggler: 82 Dominik Mysterio: 79 Drew Gulak: 79 Drew McIntyre: 91 Eddie Guerrero: 90 Edge: 91 Elias: 75 Ember Moon: 81 Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69 Erik: 80 Faarooq: 88 Fabian Aichner: 80 Fandango: 77 Finn Bálor: 87 Goldberg: 88 Gran Metalik: 79 Happy Corbin: 81 Hollywood Hulk Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92 Hulk Hogan: 91 Humberto Carrillo: 77 Io Shirai: 82 Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80 Ivar: 81 Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85 JBL: 88 Jeff Hardy: 85 Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86 Jey Uso: 85 Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86 Jimmy Uso: 85 Jinder Mahal: 77 Joaquin Wilde: 79 John Cena: 92 John Morrison: 80 Johnny Gargano: 82 Jordan Devlin: 79 Kalisto: 74 Kane: 82 Karrion Kross: 84 Kay Lee Ray: 81 Keith Lee: 80 Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90 Kevin Owens: 85 Kofi Kingston: 88 Kushida: 79 Kyle O’Reilly: 81 Lacey Evans: 81 Lana: 71 Lince Dorado: 75 Liv Morgan: 77 MACE: 76 "Macho Man" Randy Savage: 88 Mandy Rose: 80 Mansoor: 80 Marcel Barthel: 79 Maryse: 79 Mia Yim: 79 Mickie James: 81 “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85 Montez Ford: 82 Mr. McMahon: 76 Murphy: 77 Mustafa Ali: 77 MVP: 80 Naomi: 79 Natalya: 84 Nia Jax: 82 Nikki A.S.H.: 82 Oney Lorcan: 76 Otis: 77 Papa Shango: 79 Pete Dunne: 81 Peyton Royce: 79 R-Truth: 77 Randy Orton: 88 Raquel González: 81 Raul Mendoza: 79 Razor Ramon: 84 RECKONING: 76 Rey Mysterio: 90 Rhea Ripley: 86 Ric Flair: 88 Ricochet: 82 Riddle: 85 Road Dogg Jesse James: 85 Robert Roode: 81 Roderick Strong: 80 Roman Reigns: 95 Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85 Sami Zayn: 80 Samoa Joe: 86 Santos Escobar: 81 Sasha Banks: 88 Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90 Seth Rollins: 91 Shane McMahon: 79 Shawn Michaels: 88 Shayna Baszler: 84 Sheamus: 85 Shelton Benjamin: 81 Shinsuke Nakamura: 88 Shotzi: 77 SLAPJACK: 71 "Stone Cold" Steve Austin: 92 Sonya Deville: 77 Stephanie McMahon: 77 Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88 T-BAR: 76 Tamina: 75 Tegan Nox: 79 The Brian Kendrick: 74 The Miz: 86 The Rock: 93 Timothy Thatcher: 80 Titus O’Neil: 76 Tommaso Ciampa: 84 Toni Storm: 80 Trent Seven: 77 Triple H: 91 Trish Stratus: 88 Tucker: 71 Tyler Bate: 82 Tyler Breeze: 77 Ultimate Warrior: 88

You can check out the entire list below:

The lowest-ranked are WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke at 74, former Stars Slapjack and Lana at 71, and former WWE Star Ariya Daivari at 70.

On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each Superstar. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has the highest Superstar rating at 95, which is then followed by WWE Champion "The Beast" Brock Lesnar at 94, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at 92, AJ Styles at 91, Bobby Lashley at 91, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at 90 and Asuka at 90.

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order.

» More News From This Feed

A&E and WWE Announce Multi-Year Partnership, New Series 'WWE Rivals' Coming Soon

WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E: A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership With More Than 130 New Hours03/01/2022 New Seasons[...] Mar 01 - WWE announced today that they are expanding their partnership with A&E: A&E and WWE® Expand Original Programming Multi-Year Partnership With More Than 130 New Hours03/01/2022 New Seasons[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview For Tonight - Big Tag Match, Title Defense and More

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will feature Pete Dunne going up against NXT North Ameri[...] Mar 01 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will broadcast live on USA Network as the build toward Stand & Deliver continues. Tonight’s show will feature Pete Dunne going up against NXT North Ameri[...]

Full WWE 2K22 Roster With Superstar Ratings

WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each[...] Mar 01 - WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on Friday, March 11, 2022, with the game currently available for pre-order. On Monday, WWE 2K22 revealed the game's roster along with the ratings of each[...]

WWE Confirms Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair For WrestleMania 38: Night 1

WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch retain the Raw Women’s Championship a[...] Mar 01 - WWE has issued the following announcement: Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair After a wild WWE Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch retain the Raw Women’s Championship a[...]

Booker T Names His Wrestlers Of The Year

Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling[...] Mar 01 - Booker T was recently interviewed by Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, where he spoke about Becky Lynch. “Just the hype as far as what Becky brings to the table, she doesn’t just bring wrestling[...]

WWE Live Event Results (2/27/2022) - Rochester, New York

WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland and Shea[...] Mar 01 - WWE held a live event in their Road to WrestleMania chronology from Rochester, New York on February 27th. The results are as follows: - Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs def. Ridge Holland and Shea[...]

Prestige Wrestling: Rise Above Results

Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a Singles Match. - Kevin Blackwood def. Ethan HD, A[...] Mar 01 - Prestige Wrestling held their Rise Above event from Glass House in Pomona, California. The results are as follows: - Calvin Tankman def. PCO in a Singles Match. - Kevin Blackwood def. Ethan HD, A[...]

Jim Ross Admits He Didn't Want To Work With Jesse Ventura, Reveals Why He Changed His Mind

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about working with Jesse Ventura back in WCW. “No, I wasn’t excited to work with him, which was my mistake. Jesse was a little bit f[...] Mar 01 - On the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about working with Jesse Ventura back in WCW. “No, I wasn’t excited to work with him, which was my mistake. Jesse was a little bit f[...]

Sonya Deville On How WWE Can Introduce LGBT Characters Without It Being A Big Deal

Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. “I mean, it’s not something that I ev[...] Mar 01 - Sonya Deville was recently interviewed by Michael Reiner of WKBN, where she spoke about being the first openly gay woman in professional wrestling. “I mean, it’s not something that I ev[...]

NJPW 50th Anniversary Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. [...] Mar 01 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their 50th Anniversary event earlier today from Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: - HOUSE OF TORTURE (SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL) def. [...]

Cameron Wants To Return To WWE, Reunite With Naomi And Become First Black Women To Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found o[...] Mar 01 - Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble. "It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found o[...]

QT Marshall Responds To Criticism Of AEW's Hiring Practices, Women's Roster

QT Marshall was recently a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the criticism that AEW often gets for signing too many stars. “I think it’s just better for everybody. [...] Mar 01 - QT Marshall was recently a guest on the WrestleTalk podcast, where he spoke about the criticism that AEW often gets for signing too many stars. “I think it’s just better for everybody. [...]

Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick Announced For Bloodsport 8

A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...] Mar 01 - A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...]

Booker T On Vince McMahon's In Ring Return: "It Would Be Something Men Should Be Inspired To See."

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...] Mar 01 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...]

Kevin Owens Reveals Story Of First Time Meeting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin In 2005

Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...] Mar 01 - Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...]

Booker T Wants To See Tony Chimel In The WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his views that he believes Tony Chimel should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Come on man. That’s a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in [...] Mar 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his views that he believes Tony Chimel should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Come on man. That’s a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Has New Entrance Music, Reveals What It Means To Him

Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...] Mar 01 - Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...]

Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder

Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here. It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investig[...] Mar 01 - Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here. It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investig[...]

UFC/WWE Star Cain Velasquez Involved In San Jose Shooting

A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the[...] Mar 01 - A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the[...]

Several Matches Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38, Updated Match Card

Following tonight's WWE RAW broadcast a number of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in A[...] Feb 28 - Following tonight's WWE RAW broadcast a number of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in A[...]

AJ Styles Answers Edge's WrestleMania Challenge, Edge Turns Heel

During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with[...] Feb 28 - During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with[...]

Finn Balor Wins United States Championship On WWE RAW, Damian Priest Turns Heel

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to capture the WWE United States Championship during Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. Following the match, things got interesting when Priest said that the people ca[...] Feb 28 - Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to capture the WWE United States Championship during Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. Following the match, things got interesting when Priest said that the people ca[...]

Randy Orton Appeared Injured On WWE RAW

Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast. During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immedia[...] Feb 28 - Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast. During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immedia[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent - Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews[...] Feb 28 - WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent - Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews[...]