Cameron Wants To Return To WWE, Reunite With Naomi And Become First Black Women To Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Cameron was recently a guest on MuscleManMalcolm, where she spoke about her return to WWE during the Royal Rumble.

"It's like that moment leading up when you're about to be next, I had just found out right beforehand that I was coming out to the Funkadactyl music and not the Girl, Bye music. I was like, 'what am I going to do for my entrance.' It's just like anything, it was like a bicycle, you just feel the presence and go with the flow. 'I'm gonna give a little Dyctal with the Girl, Bye.' T hear the response, people were like, 'did you hear how people went nuts?' I didn't know what to expect because I've always been that person where I feel everyone always has something negative to say. 'You can't wrestle.' I didn't know what the response was going to be, but hearing how people wanted to see [Naomi] and I get back together and the positive response. That was my goal. I'm 34 years young, I'm gonna look better than in my 20s and, even if it's for this amount of time, to turn chicken shit into chicken noodle soup. You have this amount of time, but I'm about to go out there and make the best out of my time. I think I did. I have no regrets. Everything, from the gear to taking time to train, I didn't leave any crumbs on the table."

On if she likes the storyline between Sonya Deville and Naomi:

"It's interesting because she feels like it's one of the best storylines she's been in, I still want to see her in the title picture. It's a sport, but it's entertainment and things come in waves. She's getting this moment to be on TV, it's how you look at things. I would love for her to be in a different storyline, but this is what she has and she's being used. A lot of girls don't have the same thing going. I'm interested to see where this is going to go. I don't know, maybe I'm coming back to help her."

On the possibility of a return: