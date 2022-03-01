“I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don’t know what that actually means, but if Vince were to lace them up and get back in the ring at 76, it would definitely be something that men should be inspired to see. I say it all the time, ‘How are you going to tell a man he can’t do it anymore?’ How are you going to tell a man, ‘You’re just too damn old. Just stay at the house and don’t ever come out.’ I can respect Vince if he was to be thinking about going out and having a match because it’s his company. Sometimes you say, ‘Man, I have to lead by example. I have to show these young guys how to do it.’ Whether that’s wise or not, that’s how we think.”

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring.

» More News From This Feed

Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick Announced For Bloodsport 8

A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...] Mar 01 - A new match has been confirmed for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett took to Twitter to announce that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick at Bloodsport 8. You can see the announcement below. Busick wanted[...]

Booker T On Vince McMahon's In Ring Return: "It Would Be Something Men Should Be Inspired To See."

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...] Mar 01 - During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the ring. “I read Vince would be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don&rsquo[...]

Kevin Owens Reveals Story Of First Time Meeting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin In 2005

Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...] Mar 01 - Kevin Owens was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the first time he met "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. "It's something that defined my career, it really did. It[...]

Booker T Wants To See Tony Chimel In The WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his views that he believes Tony Chimel should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Come on man. That’s a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in [...] Mar 01 - Booker T took to his Hall of Fame podcast to share his views that he believes Tony Chimel should be in the WWE Hall of Fame. “Come on man. That’s a no-brainer. Tony Chimel should be in [...]

Tommaso Ciampa Has New Entrance Music, Reveals What It Means To Him

Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...] Mar 01 - Many WWE viewers last night were surprised when Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance with new music, as his previous theme had been a fan favorite for a while. Ciampa posted on Instagram about the change[...]

Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder

Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here. It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investig[...] Mar 01 - Earlier we reported that Cain Velasquez was at least present during a shooting incident, which you can read about here. It's currently being reported by NBC Bay Area that San Jose police are investig[...]

UFC/WWE Star Cain Velasquez Involved In San Jose Shooting

A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the[...] Mar 01 - A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the[...]

Several Matches Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38, Updated Match Card

Following tonight's WWE RAW broadcast a number of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in A[...] Feb 28 - Following tonight's WWE RAW broadcast a number of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in A[...]

AJ Styles Answers Edge's WrestleMania Challenge, Edge Turns Heel

During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with[...] Feb 28 - During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with[...]

Finn Balor Wins United States Championship On WWE RAW, Damian Priest Turns Heel

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to capture the WWE United States Championship during Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. Following the match, things got interesting when Priest said that the people ca[...] Feb 28 - Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to capture the WWE United States Championship during Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. Following the match, things got interesting when Priest said that the people ca[...]

Randy Orton Appeared Injured On WWE RAW

Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast. During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immedia[...] Feb 28 - Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast. During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immedia[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent - Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews[...] Feb 28 - WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent - Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Debuts New Entrance Theme Music On WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa has new theme music! Ciampa debuted his new theme on tonight's Monday Night RAW prior to his match with Robert Roode. The fact they have given Ciampa new entrance music is suggestive t[...] Feb 28 - Tommaso Ciampa has new theme music! Ciampa debuted his new theme on tonight's Monday Night RAW prior to his match with Robert Roode. The fact they have given Ciampa new entrance music is suggestive t[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - February 28, 2022

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for Dark Elevation and this is our final one before Revolution! 7 matches on the card for tonight and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry a[...] Feb 28 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for Dark Elevation and this is our final one before Revolution! 7 matches on the card for tonight and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry a[...]

WWE RAW Results - February 28, 2022

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Show Opening Video We open with our brand new show "intro video" pac[...] Feb 28 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Show Opening Video We open with our brand new show "intro video" pac[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight’s RAW Again

Tommaso Ciampa is once again backstage at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. Ciampa has been involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler of late with an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match taki[...] Feb 28 - Tommaso Ciampa is once again backstage at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. Ciampa has been involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler of late with an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match taki[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

Cody Rhodes has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Rhodes posted a story to his Instagram today with lyrics from "Turn The Page" by Bob Seger. The lyrics: "A[...] Feb 28 - Cody Rhodes has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Rhodes posted a story to his Instagram today with lyrics from "Turn The Page" by Bob Seger. The lyrics: "A[...]

Big Tag Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced another match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz revealed that he and Logan Paul will team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio [...] Feb 28 - WWE has announced another match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz revealed that he and Logan Paul will team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio [...]

Becky Lynch Missed Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite being advertised in advance Becky Lynch did not wrestle on a WWE Live event in Youngstown, Ohio this past weekend. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the [...] Feb 28 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite being advertised in advance Becky Lynch did not wrestle on a WWE Live event in Youngstown, Ohio this past weekend. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the [...]

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest 2022 Key Demo Rating For February 25 Episode

The viewership numbers for AEW Rampage on February 25 are in and they reveal show saw an increase in viewership but dropped in terms of the key demo. Rampage this week pulled in 473,000 viewers and s[...] Feb 28 - The viewership numbers for AEW Rampage on February 25 are in and they reveal show saw an increase in viewership but dropped in terms of the key demo. Rampage this week pulled in 473,000 viewers and s[...]

WWE SmackDown On February 25 Pulled In Strong Key Demo But Low Viewership

WWE SmackDown on February 25 drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.173 million last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the post-Elimi[...] Feb 28 - WWE SmackDown on February 25 drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.173 million last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the post-Elimi[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To The Forum in Los Angeles

AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show. This will be a big deal for AEW as the ar[...] Feb 28 - AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show. This will be a big deal for AEW as the ar[...]

Microman Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW has issued the following announcement: Microman signs with Major League Wrestling “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs multi-year dealMajor League Wrestling (MLW) today announ[...] Feb 28 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Microman signs with Major League Wrestling “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs multi-year dealMajor League Wrestling (MLW) today announ[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Backstage Reaction To nWo's Arrival In WWF

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the backstage reaction when it was announced that the nWo were coming to the WWF. “Well, there were mixed feelings, I [...] Feb 28 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the backstage reaction when it was announced that the nWo were coming to the WWF. “Well, there were mixed feelings, I [...]