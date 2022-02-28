AJ Styles Answers Edge's WrestleMania Challenge, Edge Turns Heel

During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with a low blow and steel chairs!

Here is what went down, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com:

Edge Addresses His WrestleMania Future/Open Challenge

After a quick video clip showing Edge's open challenge last week, the Rated-R Superstar makes his way out to a great reaction. We head to break before hearing from Kjetill Flatnose. Edge is on the mic when we get back, firing up the Columbus crowd, demanding that someone come out and step up. He begs someone, anyone, to step up...and a phenomenal opponent does! AJ Styles makes his way out to answer Edge's challenge! Styles tells Edge he accepts. Edge tells Styles he's been wanting a match against him forever, but then demands he get the Phenomenal One and not the Styles who's been playing "tag team bitch" to Omos! Edge extends a hand, shaking.

Edge then attacks Styles, battling him into the corner.

Styles fights back and looks for the Phenomenal Forearm but Edge avoids it and kicks Styles in the crotch. Edge then mounts Styles and pounds away at him as Edge goes heel, too! Edge beat Styles, then looked at the WrestleMania sign and attempted to leave. He stopped, however, and considered attacking Styles. Finally he runs around the ring, fetches a pair of steel chairs, and heads to the ring--con-chair-to coming up? Edge places Style's face on a chair and slams his head into it. Edge picks up the second chair, setting up a one-man con-chair-to, as the crowd rabbles confusedly. Edge whacks Styles with the second chair then looks at the crowd with a look on his face that says "someone just ate all my Cheetos." He then uses the chair to deliver a second con-chair-to to Styles! He gestures to the sign and we fade to black.

