Randy Orton Appeared Injured On WWE RAW

Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast.

During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immediate pain as the referee made the count.

Orton's foot was on the bottom rope but the ref made the three count, so it looks as if the decision to continue the match was overruled.

Orton was seen holding his shoulder after the match, an injury he has dealt with in the past.

We'll keep you updated.