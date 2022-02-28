WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2022
WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu:
- Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent
- Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews
