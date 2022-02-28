Tommaso Ciampa Debuts New Entrance Theme Music On WWE RAW

His previous theme song "No One Will Survive" was among one of the most popular in WWE.

Ciampa will however be back home on NXT 2.0 tomorrow night when he joins forces with Bron Breakker to take on Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Ciampa debuted his new theme on tonight's Monday Night RAW prior to his match with Robert Roode. The fact they have given Ciampa new entrance music is suggestive that he will be sticking around the main roster much longer than his current feud with Dolph Ziggler.

» More News From This Feed

UFC/WWE Star Cain Velasquez Involved In San Jose Shooting

A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the[...] Mar 01 - A report from NBC Bay Area reveals former UFC star Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting on Monday night in San Jose. The incident was reported to police at 3:14 p.m and happened near the[...]

Several Matches Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 38, Updated Match Card

Following tonight's WWE RAW broadcast a number of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in A[...] Feb 28 - Following tonight's WWE RAW broadcast a number of matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in A[...]

AJ Styles Answers Edge's WrestleMania Challenge, Edge Turns Heel

During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with[...] Feb 28 - During Monday's WWE RAW in the closing segment of the broadcast, AJ Styles responded to Edge's WrestleMania Challenge and in a shock "The Rated R Superstar" turned heel on Styles and attacked him with[...]

Finn Balor Wins United States Championship On WWE RAW, Damian Priest Turns Heel

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to capture the WWE United States Championship during Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. Following the match, things got interesting when Priest said that the people ca[...] Feb 28 - Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to capture the WWE United States Championship during Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. Following the match, things got interesting when Priest said that the people ca[...]

Randy Orton Appeared Injured On WWE RAW

Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast. During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immedia[...] Feb 28 - Randy Orton appears to have suffered an injury during Monday's WWE RAW broadcast. During the RK-Bro vs. Street Profits match, Orton took a splash from Montez Ford off the top rope. and was in immedia[...]

WWE Main Event SPOILERS For Thursday

WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent - Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews[...] Feb 28 - WWE taped the following Main Event matches tonight in Columbus, OH before RAW, to air this Thursday on Hulu: - Veer Mahaan defeated an enhancement talent - Austin Theory defeated Apollo Crews[...]

Tommaso Ciampa Debuts New Entrance Theme Music On WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa has new theme music! Ciampa debuted his new theme on tonight's Monday Night RAW prior to his match with Robert Roode. The fact they have given Ciampa new entrance music is suggestive t[...] Feb 28 - Tommaso Ciampa has new theme music! Ciampa debuted his new theme on tonight's Monday Night RAW prior to his match with Robert Roode. The fact they have given Ciampa new entrance music is suggestive t[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results - February 28, 2022

It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for Dark Elevation and this is our final one before Revolution! 7 matches on the card for tonight and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry a[...] Feb 28 - It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for Dark Elevation and this is our final one before Revolution! 7 matches on the card for tonight and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry a[...]

WWE RAW Results - February 28, 2022

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Show Opening Video We open with our brand new show "intro video" pac[...] Feb 28 - The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Show Opening Video We open with our brand new show "intro video" pac[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight’s RAW Again

Tommaso Ciampa is once again backstage at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. Ciampa has been involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler of late with an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match taki[...] Feb 28 - Tommaso Ciampa is once again backstage at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. Ciampa has been involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler of late with an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match taki[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

Cody Rhodes has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Rhodes posted a story to his Instagram today with lyrics from "Turn The Page" by Bob Seger. The lyrics: "A[...] Feb 28 - Cody Rhodes has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Rhodes posted a story to his Instagram today with lyrics from "Turn The Page" by Bob Seger. The lyrics: "A[...]

Big Tag Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced another match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz revealed that he and Logan Paul will team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio [...] Feb 28 - WWE has announced another match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz revealed that he and Logan Paul will team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio [...]

Becky Lynch Missed Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite being advertised in advance Becky Lynch did not wrestle on a WWE Live event in Youngstown, Ohio this past weekend. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the [...] Feb 28 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite being advertised in advance Becky Lynch did not wrestle on a WWE Live event in Youngstown, Ohio this past weekend. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the [...]

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest 2022 Key Demo Rating For February 25 Episode

The viewership numbers for AEW Rampage on February 25 are in and they reveal show saw an increase in viewership but dropped in terms of the key demo. Rampage this week pulled in 473,000 viewers and s[...] Feb 28 - The viewership numbers for AEW Rampage on February 25 are in and they reveal show saw an increase in viewership but dropped in terms of the key demo. Rampage this week pulled in 473,000 viewers and s[...]

WWE SmackDown On February 25 Pulled In Strong Key Demo But Low Viewership

WWE SmackDown on February 25 drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.173 million last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the post-Elimi[...] Feb 28 - WWE SmackDown on February 25 drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.173 million last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the post-Elimi[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To The Forum in Los Angeles

AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show. This will be a big deal for AEW as the ar[...] Feb 28 - AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show. This will be a big deal for AEW as the ar[...]

Microman Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW has issued the following announcement: Microman signs with Major League Wrestling “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs multi-year dealMajor League Wrestling (MLW) today announ[...] Feb 28 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Microman signs with Major League Wrestling “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs multi-year dealMajor League Wrestling (MLW) today announ[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Backstage Reaction To nWo's Arrival In WWF

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the backstage reaction when it was announced that the nWo were coming to the WWF. “Well, there were mixed feelings, I [...] Feb 28 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the backstage reaction when it was announced that the nWo were coming to the WWF. “Well, there were mixed feelings, I [...]

Powerhouse Hobbs On How Taz Has Helped Him Behind The Scenes

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin', where he revealed that Taz's mentorship extends beyond what you see on television. "(He helps me) weekly. Not just at TV, bu[...] Feb 28 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin', where he revealed that Taz's mentorship extends beyond what you see on television. "(He helps me) weekly. Not just at TV, bu[...]

Hulk Hogan Is Now Divorced From Second Wife

Hulk Hogan has announced on Twitter that he is getting divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend [...] Feb 28 - Hulk Hogan has announced on Twitter that he is getting divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend [...]

Cody Rhodes Credits Brandi Rhodes As Reason AEW Is Going To Detroit

As we reported earlier, AEW is headed to Detroit for the first time ever. Following the announcement, Cody Rhodes and Brandi responded to the news on Twitter. Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBra[...] Feb 28 - As we reported earlier, AEW is headed to Detroit for the first time ever. Following the announcement, Cody Rhodes and Brandi responded to the news on Twitter. Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBra[...]

Sw3rve the Realest Talks His Entrance Music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan

Sw3rve the Realest was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his entrance music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. “I used it for TERMINUS, they allowed it. New Japan wouldn&rsquo[...] Feb 28 - Sw3rve the Realest was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his entrance music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. “I used it for TERMINUS, they allowed it. New Japan wouldn&rsquo[...]

📺 WATCH: First Two Episodes of Corey & Carmella Premiere Today

The first two episodes of Corey & Carmella are up on WWE's Official YouTube Channel. You can watch the episodes below: [...] Feb 28 - The first two episodes of Corey & Carmella are up on WWE's Official YouTube Channel. You can watch the episodes below: [...]

Carmella and Corey Graves Want To Recreate THAT Edge/Lita Segment

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Carmella and Corey Graves spoke about their reality series, which dropped today. Carmella said the following: "I mean, there are a few things I can think [...] Feb 28 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Carmella and Corey Graves spoke about their reality series, which dropped today. Carmella said the following: "I mean, there are a few things I can think [...]