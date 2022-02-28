It's Monday, you know what that means! It's time for Dark Elevation and this is our final one before Revolution! 7 matches on the card for tonight and a commentary team of Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry and Paul Wight called the action. Here are the results.

AEW Dark Elevation Results (February 28 2022)

WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (02/28/2022)

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight’s RAW Again

Cody Rhodes Has Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

Big Tag Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania Saturday

Becky Lynch Missed Recent WWE Live Event

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest 2022 Key Demo Rating For February 25 Episode

WWE SmackDown On February 25 Pulled In Strong Key Demo But Low Viewership

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To The Forum in Los Angeles

Microman Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

Kurt Angle Reveals Backstage Reaction To nWo's Arrival In WWF

Powerhouse Hobbs On How Taz Has Helped Him Behind The Scenes

Hulk Hogan Is Now Divorced From Second Wife

Cody Rhodes Credits Brandi Rhodes As Reason AEW Is Going To Detroit

Sw3rve the Realest Talks His Entrance Music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan

📺 WATCH: First Two Episodes of Corey & Carmella Premiere Today

Carmella and Corey Graves Want To Recreate THAT Edge/Lita Segment

Drew McIntyre On If Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE: "Good For Him. That'd Be Awesome."

Matt Hardy Reflects On Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party Match at House of Glory

Bryan Danielson: "I'm A Real Bully."

Johnny Gargano Is Accepting Bookings

The Undertaker Will Not Be The Only Legend Inducted Into The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

AEW Has Some Big News For Detroit

Kevin Owens Comments On Dealing With Vince McMahon In Recent WWE Contract Negotiations

