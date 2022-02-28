WWE Monday Night Raw Live Results (02/28/2022)

The following are the live results of tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Show Opening Video

We open with our brand new show "intro video" package, set to the tune of "Greatness" by Vo Williams. Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and the wonderful Byron Saxton welcome us to Columbus, Ohio, our next stop on the road to WrestleMania!

The KO Show, featuring Seth Rollins and Raw Tag Team Champions the Alpha Academy

We start off with KO, who puts on a cowboy hat...sideways. He stands at the top of the ramp and introduces his tag team partner and his "best friend," Seth Rollins. Rollins makes his way out to the stage and the two new besties embrace. Owens and Rollins make their way to the set-up ring and Owens gets on the mic, crying about "the two biggest WWE Superstars in History not on WrestleMania, that's a travesty," he complains. Rollins chimes in, adding that they've been screwed at every turn. But Rollins states they've got a golden ticket via the Raw Tag titles, which they challenge the Alpha Academy and Street Profits for next week. Owens goes on about his disdain for Texas. Owens then declares that they'll go on to WrestleMania to defend the Raw Tag Team titles and he refuses to let the people of Texas distract him. He runs down Texas legends such as JBL and states he won't let them distract him. He stomps on the hat. Rollins reminds Owens they're not in Texas tonight...they're in Columbus, Ohio, and Rollins gets the cheap pop as he calls out the champs--Alpha Academy

The Academy and KO bicker over how to say the word "thank you" but the point Gable wanted to make is that they're happy to be at the show. "It's a nice show but so far all I have heard is a couple of asses making a couple of ass-umptions about next week...talk all you want, boys, but the current defending tag team champions are Alpha Academy. Ah, thank you!" Owens states he's well aware that they're the champs, but next week the tag straps are coming home with Owens & Rollins. (Potential Owens/Rollins defense against RK-Bro at WM?) Gable insults the crowd, calling Ohio State University a sorry excuse of a college. The crowd hates that and get very loud with boos before ripping off a loud "You suck!" chant. Gable demands they "shoosh."

Gable starts his Gable Math, explaining that their odds of winning went down from 50% to 33.3% due to Rollins/Owens being added to their title defense. Owens and Rollins explain its not personal, but the belts are their ticket to WrestleMania. They then state that after they beat the Academy next week to take their title, they'll allow the Academy to challenge them at WrestleMania. Gable shooshes Rollins. And so begins a drive-by shooshing as Gable shooshes both men, Owens demands he stop, then connects with a stunner. We head to break, but I bet we've got a tag match coming up!

NON-TITLE TAG MATCH : Raw Tag Team Champions the Alpha Academy vs Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens

We return and find this match in progress. Rollins battles Otis briefly before KO comes in. Otis absorbs Owens' opening spurt of offense then begins to use powerful slams to drive Owens down into the mat. Otis misses a leaping elbow, allowing Owens to connect with two standing Sentons before tagging in Rollins. Rollins battles Otis into the Alpha Academy corner. Otis pops Rollins over the rope, and Rollins lands on the apron. Gable grabs Rollins' foot while the ref is distracted by Otis. Rollins breaks free just in time to be sent flying off the apron as Otis charges him. Otis batters Rollins at the ring side and rams his ribs into the hard ring-side edge. Otis takes it into the ring and whips Rollins into the corner. Gable tags in and Otis whips Rollins into a strike from Gable.

Gable starts to stomp and attack Rollins' left arm. Snap suplex by Gable before tagging in Otis, who continues stomping on Rollins' arm. The Alpha Academy are effective at cutting the ring in quarters for the bulk of this match. The crowd is behind Owens and Rollins, FYI. Rollins uses a missed diving splash from Otis off the top to tag in KO. Owens clears house, hitting Otis with a cannonball that sends the champ rolling to the outside. Otis hits a running apron cannonball that wipes out both members of the Academy! Owens with a diving splash on both! Otis recovers and clubs Owens to the ground, sending us to a break!

Back from the break. We're informed the AA have kept control throughout the break, and in the ring they utilize frequent tags to dismantle Kevin Owens and contain him to their corner. Gable comes in and hits a beautiful German Suplex. Gable holds on, looking for another, but Owens uses the ropes to break the hold and drops Gable with a step-up Enziguri. Rollins gets the hot tag and drops Gable with a pair of clotheslines, followed by a Sling Blade! Rollins with an elbow to Otis, dropping him off the apron. Springboard knee from Rollins to Gable, followed by a Falcon Arrow for a close call! Rollins looks for the rolling elbow but Gable ducks under. Gable fails to notice Owens make the blind tag. Owens plants Gable with a shoulder-buster knee drop and covers, only for Otis to make the save.

Otis counters a Stunner and drags Owens back into his own corner. Gable executes a top-turnbuckle Moonsault, covering for two. Rollins makes the save then battles Otis to the outside. In the ring, Owens rolls up Gable for a close call. Gable fires off another German Suplex but fails to bridge, and looks to cover but thinks otherwise. Gable drags Owens into position in the corner and looks for another top-rope Moonsault. Owens dodges and tags in Rollins, and gives an assist to Rollins on a Buckle Bomb! Owens then hits a Stunner on Gable, and Rollins finishes Gable off with a Stomp to pick up the win.

Your Winners, Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens!

SINGLES MATCH : Omos vs T-Bar

Omos addresses us briefly, stating the 6'9" T-Bar is the largest opponent he's had yet but he's been dominating and doesn't plan to stop. We go to break. When we return, the 6'9" 270lb T-BAR makes his way to the ring to face the 7'4" 400lb Omos. As TB attempts to enter the ring, Omos shoulder charges him and sends him flying off hte apron and into the barricade. Omos takes TB into the ring and drags TB to the middle of the ring. The ref tells Omos she can't start the match if T-BAR is unconscious. Omos picks up TB and throws him into the corner. The ref checks on him, and TB--despite being battered--wants the fight. The bell rings and T-BAR dodges a charge from Omos but fails to duck under a huge clothesline that sends him flying. Omos finishes T-BAR off with a two-handed Spinebuster toss.

Your Winner, Omos!

SIX-WOMAN TAG MATCH : Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch

After a short promo backstage stating that they've put their differences aside, Lynch, Doudrop and Nikki make their way out and we head to a break. We return to find Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan backstage, with Morgan giving Rhea a butterfly badge to pin to her vest. Morgan asks what their strategy is, and Rhea responds simply with "brutality." Morgan likes it. Bianca joins them, hypes them up, and begs them to let her in if Lynch tags in. Rhea is the first to make her entrance, followed by the other two Superstars. We start with Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch. Lynch asks for Bianca. Belair and Becky circle but Becky ducks under and tags in Nikki without a single strike.

Liv Morgan takes the tag back in and engages in a series of standing witches with Nikki. Morgan with a headscissors takedown that sends Nikki scrambling into her corner, tagging in Doudrop. Morgan and Dou lock up but Dou throws Morgan back. Morgan connects with a step-up Enziguri then tags in the EST of WWE! Belair and Doudrop lock up and Belair can't seem to get her up. Belair tags in Rhea Ripley and the powerhouses work together to double-suplex Doudrop! Becky and Nikki hit the ring but are sent out to the floor by Rhea and Bianca. Morgan dives off the top turnbuckle, with some assistance from Rhea, and takes out all three opponents! Morgan returns to the ring and embraces Belair and Ripley as we head to break!