Becky Lynch Missed Recent WWE Live Event

WWE NXT 2.0 Star Backstage At Tonight’s RAW Again

Tommaso Ciampa is once again backstage at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. Ciampa has been involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler of late with an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match taki[...] Feb 28 - Tommaso Ciampa is once again backstage at tonight’s RAW in Columbus, Ohio. Ciampa has been involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler of late with an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match taki[...]

Cody Rhodes Has Sent Social Media Into A Frenzy

Cody Rhodes has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Rhodes posted a story to his Instagram today with lyrics from "Turn The Page" by Bob Seger. The lyrics: "A[...] Feb 28 - Cody Rhodes has sent social media into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Rhodes posted a story to his Instagram today with lyrics from "Turn The Page" by Bob Seger. The lyrics: "A[...]

Big Tag Match Announced For WWE WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced another match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz revealed that he and Logan Paul will team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio [...] Feb 28 - WWE has announced another match for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Miz revealed that he and Logan Paul will team up to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio [...]

Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite being advertised in advance Becky Lynch did not wrestle on a WWE Live event in Youngstown, Ohio this past weekend. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the [...] Feb 28 - Dave Meltzer is reporting that despite being advertised in advance Becky Lynch did not wrestle on a WWE Live event in Youngstown, Ohio this past weekend. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the [...]

AEW Rampage Draws Lowest 2022 Key Demo Rating For February 25 Episode

The viewership numbers for AEW Rampage on February 25 are in and they reveal show saw an increase in viewership but dropped in terms of the key demo. Rampage this week pulled in 473,000 viewers and s[...] Feb 28 - The viewership numbers for AEW Rampage on February 25 are in and they reveal show saw an increase in viewership but dropped in terms of the key demo. Rampage this week pulled in 473,000 viewers and s[...]

WWE SmackDown On February 25 Pulled In Strong Key Demo But Low Viewership

WWE SmackDown on February 25 drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.173 million last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the post-Elimi[...] Feb 28 - WWE SmackDown on February 25 drew an average of 2.114 million viewers on FOX, which is down from 2.173 million last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics. The episode was the post-Elimi[...]

AEW Dynamite Is Coming To The Forum in Los Angeles

AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show. This will be a big deal for AEW as the ar[...] Feb 28 - AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show. This will be a big deal for AEW as the ar[...]

Microman Signs Multi-Year Deal With MLW

MLW has issued the following announcement: Microman signs with Major League Wrestling “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs multi-year dealMajor League Wrestling (MLW) today announ[...] Feb 28 - MLW has issued the following announcement: Microman signs with Major League Wrestling “The World’s Greatest Wonder” signs multi-year dealMajor League Wrestling (MLW) today announ[...]

Kurt Angle Reveals Backstage Reaction To nWo's Arrival In WWF

During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the backstage reaction when it was announced that the nWo were coming to the WWF. “Well, there were mixed feelings, I [...] Feb 28 - During the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about the backstage reaction when it was announced that the nWo were coming to the WWF. “Well, there were mixed feelings, I [...]

Powerhouse Hobbs On How Taz Has Helped Him Behind The Scenes

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin', where he revealed that Taz's mentorship extends beyond what you see on television. "(He helps me) weekly. Not just at TV, bu[...] Feb 28 - Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Rasslin', where he revealed that Taz's mentorship extends beyond what you see on television. "(He helps me) weekly. Not just at TV, bu[...]

Hulk Hogan Is Now Divorced From Second Wife

Hulk Hogan has announced on Twitter that he is getting divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend [...] Feb 28 - Hulk Hogan has announced on Twitter that he is getting divorced from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel. Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend [...]

Cody Rhodes Credits Brandi Rhodes As Reason AEW Is Going To Detroit

As we reported earlier, AEW is headed to Detroit for the first time ever. Following the announcement, Cody Rhodes and Brandi responded to the news on Twitter. Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBra[...] Feb 28 - As we reported earlier, AEW is headed to Detroit for the first time ever. Following the announcement, Cody Rhodes and Brandi responded to the news on Twitter. Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBra[...]

Sw3rve the Realest Talks His Entrance Music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan

Sw3rve the Realest was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his entrance music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. “I used it for TERMINUS, they allowed it. New Japan wouldn&rsquo[...] Feb 28 - Sw3rve the Realest was recently interviewed by Fightful, where he spoke about his entrance music "Ain't Nobody" by Chaka Khan. “I used it for TERMINUS, they allowed it. New Japan wouldn&rsquo[...]

📺 WATCH: First Two Episodes of Corey & Carmella Premiere Today

The first two episodes of Corey & Carmella are up on WWE's Official YouTube Channel. You can watch the episodes below: [...] Feb 28 - The first two episodes of Corey & Carmella are up on WWE's Official YouTube Channel. You can watch the episodes below: [...]

Carmella and Corey Graves Want To Recreate THAT Edge/Lita Segment

During an interview with Bleacher Report, Carmella and Corey Graves spoke about their reality series, which dropped today. Carmella said the following: "I mean, there are a few things I can think [...] Feb 28 - During an interview with Bleacher Report, Carmella and Corey Graves spoke about their reality series, which dropped today. Carmella said the following: "I mean, there are a few things I can think [...]

Drew McIntyre On If Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE: "Good For Him. That'd Be Awesome."

Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on In The Kliq, where he was asked about the possible WWE return of Cody Rhodes. “If he comes back, good for him. That’d be awesome. I know what it fe[...] Feb 28 - Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on In The Kliq, where he was asked about the possible WWE return of Cody Rhodes. “If he comes back, good for him. That’d be awesome. I know what it fe[...]

Matt Hardy Reflects On Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party Match at House of Glory

Matt Hardy spoke recently on his podcast about a match that him and his brother Jeff Hardy had against Private Party. “I do remember whenever we worked [Private Party] at House of Glory. Obvi[...] Feb 28 - Matt Hardy spoke recently on his podcast about a match that him and his brother Jeff Hardy had against Private Party. “I do remember whenever we worked [Private Party] at House of Glory. Obvi[...]

Bryan Danielson: "I'm A Real Bully."

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he admitted he's a bit of a bully backstage. “I’m a real bully. I come in and I tend to bully people around a little b[...] Feb 28 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he admitted he's a bit of a bully backstage. “I’m a real bully. I come in and I tend to bully people around a little b[...]

Johnny Gargano Is Accepting Bookings

Johnny Gargano has taken to his official Twitter account to update fans on his current status and the reason he hasn't been active lately. “I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few [...] Feb 28 - Johnny Gargano has taken to his official Twitter account to update fans on his current status and the reason he hasn't been active lately. “I wanted to be a free agent at this time for a few [...]

The Undertaker Will Not Be The Only Legend Inducted Into The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

The Undertaker will not be receiving a solo induction in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame despite a number of calls from fans and talent for the company to do so. In an update, insider source, @WrestleVotes[...] Feb 28 - The Undertaker will not be receiving a solo induction in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame despite a number of calls from fans and talent for the company to do so. In an update, insider source, @WrestleVotes[...]

AEW Has Some Big News For Detroit

AEW has announced that they will be running in Michigan for the very first time this June. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place in Detroit on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena with[...] Feb 28 - AEW has announced that they will be running in Michigan for the very first time this June. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place in Detroit on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena with[...]

Kevin Owens Comments On Dealing With Vince McMahon In Recent WWE Contract Negotiations

Kevin Owens recently appeared on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast during which he discussed his recent design to sign a new contract with WWE and his dealings with Vince McMahon. "No.[...] Feb 28 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast during which he discussed his recent design to sign a new contract with WWE and his dealings with Vince McMahon. "No.[...]

Another Big Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania Saturday

A report from Dallas News reveals that the RAW women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will take place on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below are the updated cards for Wre[...] Feb 28 - A report from Dallas News reveals that the RAW women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will take place on WrestleMania Saturday on April 2. Below are the updated cards for Wre[...]

Triple H Not Likely To Get Back In The Ring Due To His Heart Issues

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returning to the ring to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. There are also rumors Stone Co[...] Feb 28 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returning to the ring to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38. There are also rumors Stone Co[...]