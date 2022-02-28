WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Is Coming To The Forum in Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2022

AEW has announced that they will be hosting events from The Forum in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for the post-Double Or Nothing show.

This will be a big deal for AEW as the arena can hold around 17,000 fans at max capacity. Back in the 90s, WCW filled the arena with around 16,000 fans.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, March 11.


