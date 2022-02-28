“If he comes back, good for him. That’d be awesome. I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more and coming back to do it. Knowing him the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then, awesome. He’s such a talent and be more than welcome on the roster.“

Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on In The Kliq, where he was asked about the possible WWE return of Cody Rhodes.

Drew McIntyre On If Cody Rhodes Returns To WWE: "Good For Him. That'd Be Awesome."

Matt Hardy Reflects On Hardy Boyz vs. Private Party Match at House of Glory

Bryan Danielson: "I'm A Real Bully."

Johnny Gargano Is Accepting Bookings

The Undertaker Will Not Be The Only Legend Inducted Into The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

AEW Has Some Big News For Detroit

Kevin Owens Comments On Dealing With Vince McMahon In Recent WWE Contract Negotiations

Another Big Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania Saturday

Triple H Not Likely To Get Back In The Ring Due To His Heart Issues

Backstage News On Title Unification Match At WrestleMania 38

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Edge To Address WM Plans, U.S. Title Match, More

Unannounced Match Expected To Be Announced For AEW TV This Week

Backstage News On Vince McMahon Return To The Ring

Kane Under Fire On Twitter For His View On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Needs A "Legitimate Larger Than Life Star" To Grow

Shane McMahon Wants To Wrestle Kurt Angle Again

NXT 2.0 Star Announces Engagement To Marry

AEW Nixed Line From Max Caster’s Recent Rap Referencing Vladimir Putin

📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Abducted By Aliens

📺 WATCH: Fans Believe This Moment Proves Vince McMahon Has 'Still Got It'

📺 WATCH: Roman Reigns’ Most Memorable WrestleMania Moments

SPOILERS: MLW SuperFight Tapings

FU Breaking The Chains Results

Zack Gowen Was Punished By WWE For Smoking Backstage

