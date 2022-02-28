The Undertaker Will Not Be The Only Legend Inducted Into The 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame

Although the idea was in fact considered, I’m told The Undertaker will not be a “solo” inductee at this years Hall of Fame. Source expects additional names will be announced soon, potentially starting tomorrow.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 1, 2022, immediately after the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.

WWE is keen to load WrestleMania with as many stars as possible to increase tickets sales.

In an update, insider source, @WrestleVotes revealed WWE considered the idea of a solo indiction but ultimately decided against it, with more names expected as soon as this week.

The Undertaker will not be receiving a solo induction in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame despite a number of calls from fans and talent for the company to do so.

