Triple H Not Likely To Get Back In The Ring Due To His Heart Issues
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2022
During the latest
Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returning to the ring to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.
There are also rumors Stone Cold Steve Austin will come out of retirment to face Kevin Owens.
Dave Meltzer revealed the company is trying different things this year to try and boost tickets sales for their two night WrestleMania, and Bryan Alvarez pondered if WWE would consider bringing back Triple H for a match, but Meltzer was quick to note Triple H's heart issues which resulted in surgery last year rule him out.
“No, Triple H would be a terrible idea,” Meltzer said. “His heart situation is, he can’t. I don’t want to say never because that’s because that’s unfair because maybe he can do something but that would be a horrible idea for him and that’s not gonna happen this year. There’s no way.”
Triple H has taken a back seat since his surgery, with all his duties in NXT being taken over by Shawn Michales, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.
https://wrestlr.me/74490/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Feb 28
Feb 28 - Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on In The Kliq, where he was asked about the possible WWE return of Cody Rhodes. “If he comes back, good f[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - Matt Hardy spoke recently on his podcast about a match that him and his brother Jeff Hardy had against Private Party. “I do remember whenever[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he admitted he's a bit of a bully backstage. “I’m a real bully. I co[...]
Feb 28 Johnny Gargano Is Accepting Bookings Johnny Gargano has taken to his official Twitter account to update fans on his current status and the reason he hasn't been active lately. “I[...]
Feb 28 - Johnny Gargano has taken to his official Twitter account to update fans on his current status and the reason he hasn't been active lately. “I[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - The Undertaker will not be receiving a solo induction in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame despite a number of calls from fans and talent for the company to d[...]
Feb 28 AEW Has Some Big News For Detroit AEW has announced that they will be running in Michigan for the very first time this June. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place in Detroit on Wedn[...]
Feb 28 - AEW has announced that they will be running in Michigan for the very first time this June. AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place in Detroit on Wedn[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - Kevin Owens recently appeared on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast during which he discussed his recent design to sign a new contract wit[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - A report from Dallas News reveals that the RAW women’s title match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will take place on WrestleMania Saturda[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returning to the ring to face Pat McAfee a[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - The Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now being advertised as a title unification match which will headline WrestleMani[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - WWE RAW airs live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as the road to WrestleMania 38 rolls on. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is advertised to appear[...]
Feb 28
Feb 28 - During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed AEW is planning a women’s tag team match for this week’s[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - The rumors of Vince McMahon returning to the ring at WWE WrestleMania 38 at the age of 76 have fans wondering how far McMahon will be prepared to go i[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - Kane (Glenn Jacobs), WWE Hall of Famer and mayor of Knox County has come under fire on Twitter (pardon the pun) for some of his views concerning the o[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW’s viewership and how the company needs to grow its busine[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - Shane McMahon was at Maddison Square Graden today for the New York Rangers versus the Vancouver Canucks as they faced off for the second and final tim[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - NXT 2.0 star Ivy Nile has announced she is engaged to be married. Nile is currently in the Diamond Mine group. She most recently joined up with Tatu[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - If you caught Friday's AEW Rampage, you might have felt Max Caster’s entry rap was a little off. This is because a line referencing Russi[...]
Feb 27 📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Abducted By Aliens When you think of the legendary Bret "Hit Man" Hart what comes to mind? Pink and black? Shades? Amazing matches? ...ALIENS!? Check this doodle fr[...]
Feb 27 - When you think of the legendary Bret "Hit Man" Hart what comes to mind? Pink and black? Shades? Amazing matches? ...ALIENS!? Check this doodle fr[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - Vince McMahon has long been known to never expect something of his talent that he wasn't willing to do himself, and with the recent news that the WWE [...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - This latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' video features a look at Roman Reigns’ most memorable WrestleMania moments. “Watch the most m[...]
Feb 27 SPOILERS: MLW SuperFight Tapings MLW taped their SuperFight event from Charlotte, North Carolina for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion. The spoilers are as follows: * Ikuro Kwon de[...]
Feb 27 - MLW taped their SuperFight event from Charlotte, North Carolina for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion. The spoilers are as follows: * Ikuro Kwon de[...]
Feb 27 FU Breaking The Chains Results Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV. The result[...]
Feb 27 - Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV. The result[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps. “I will tell you this. I’ve seen hi[...]
Feb 27
Feb 27 - During an appearance on Grapsody on Fightful, Sw3rve discussed being a veteran of the indy scene. "I value it very highly. Even in TERMINUS, there [...]