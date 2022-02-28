Triple H Not Likely To Get Back In The Ring Due To His Heart Issues

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there was a discussion about WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon returning to the ring to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38.

There are also rumors Stone Cold Steve Austin will come out of retirment to face Kevin Owens.

Dave Meltzer revealed the company is trying different things this year to try and boost tickets sales for their two night WrestleMania, and Bryan Alvarez pondered if WWE would consider bringing back Triple H for a match, but Meltzer was quick to note Triple H's heart issues which resulted in surgery last year rule him out.

“No, Triple H would be a terrible idea,” Meltzer said. “His heart situation is, he can’t. I don’t want to say never because that’s because that’s unfair because maybe he can do something but that would be a horrible idea for him and that’s not gonna happen this year. There’s no way.”

Triple H has taken a back seat since his surgery, with all his duties in NXT being taken over by Shawn Michales, Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.