Backstage News On Title Unification Match At WrestleMania 38

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now being advertised as a title unification match which will headline WrestleMania Sunday on April 3.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Radio on the match stipulation, it revealed noted that WWE currently has no plans to have one champion working both RAW and SmackDown, even though it appears that way given the match stipulation and those drawing comparisons to the title unification match that took place in 2001.

You may remember The WCW Championship (rebranded as World Championship) and the WWF Championship were unified to create the Undisputed WWF Championship on December 9, 2001, at Vengeance when Chris Jericho defeated WWF Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin and World Champion The Rock in the same night.

Not long after the World Heavyweight title was awarded to Triple H on RAW and both shows had their own champion again.

Dave Meltzer the situation today will be similar regardless of what happens at WrestleMania, both RAW and Smackdown will have their own individual top champions.