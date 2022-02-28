WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Edge To Address WM Plans, U.S. Title Match, More

WWE RAW airs live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as the road to WrestleMania 38 rolls on.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is advertised to appear and address his plans for WrestleMania. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised but Bobby Lashley who is injured is.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

- The Road to WrestleMania 38 continues

- WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Finn Balor

- RK-Bro, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy prepare for their Triple Threat title match the following week

- WWE Hall of Famer Edge addresses his WrestleMania future

WWE issued the following preview for Edge's address: