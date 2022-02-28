WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight - Edge To Address WM Plans, U.S. Title Match, More
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2022
WWE RAW airs live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio as the road to WrestleMania 38 rolls on.
WWE Hall of Famer Edge is advertised to appear and address his plans for WrestleMania. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is not advertised but Bobby Lashley who is injured is.
WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:
- The Road to WrestleMania 38 continues
- WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Finn Balor
- RK-Bro, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy prepare for their Triple Threat title match the following week
- WWE Hall of Famer Edge addresses his WrestleMania future
WWE issued the following preview for Edge's address:
Edge is searching for his next WrestleMania moment.
The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand this past Monday to remind the WWE Universe about his epic history on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named as such without the WWE Hall of Famer on its match card.
The 11-time WWE Champion sat in the middle of the ring and threw down the gauntlet to the entire locker room, looking for someone to step up and prove themselves.
Will someone rise to the occasion and accept Edge’s challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals?
Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out as Edge once again takes to the squared circle to see if any Superstar is man enough to step to The Rated-R Superstar.