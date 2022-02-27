Kane Under Fire On Twitter For His View On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Kane (Glenn Jacobs), WWE Hall of Famer and mayor of Knox County has come under fire on Twitter (pardon the pun) for some of his views concerning the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He argues that "in the real world, might makes right" and accuses the political left of being "all about" weakness.

As you can imagine this has caused a backlash among left and right-wing people on social media, who all are chiming in with their own opinions and with Twitter being largely viewed as a left-wing medium the mayor of Knox County is receiving a ton of heat.

He tweeted:

“If you on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).” “I highly doubt Putin cares a whit about toxic masculinity, the Cancel Culture Mutawa, or any of the other things the radical Left stands for.”