Shane McMahon Wants To Wrestle Kurt Angle Again

Shane McMahon was at Maddison Square Graden today for the New York Rangers versus the Vancouver Canucks as they faced off for the second and final time.

McMahon posted a photo of himself next to a display that features WrestleMania I memorabilia and a large photo of Hulk Hogan.

In his post on social media, Shane asked Hogan if he still has "one more" match left in him, posting "Walking in the hallway @thegarden with my 3 sons for the @nyrangers game and passed this. Made me think…@hulkhogan, got one more in ya?"

Interestingly, Shane's old rival Kurt Angle responded to the post suggesting he and Shane go at it again, posting "What about one more Kurt Angle/shane McMahon clash?"

Shane followed up suggesting Angle might be too banged up from their last fight but he would be willing to step back in the ring with him, "It’s on if you want but we both finally healed from the last one"

Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon stole the show at the 2001 King of the Ring in a street fight match that is considered one of the most brutal in WWE history!

Kurt vs Shane King of the Ring Behind the scenes