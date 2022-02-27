AEW Nixed Line From Max Caster’s Recent Rap Referencing Vladimir Putin

"Fighting the Acclaimed, you gotta be stupid. This guys as popular, as Vladimir Putin." Whats going on in the Ukraine is terrible. But if youre attacking Max because he mentioned Putins name, maybe take a few breaths. Enjoy ⁦ @PlatinumMax ⁩ rap on Rampage a day early 😁 pic.twitter.com/QAvsMOVoez

On 24 February, Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, and given the sensitivities around the situation, it seems AEW didn't want to upset their viewership and the line was likely removed by order of Tony Khan.

This is because a line referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin was edited out. The line "Play with the Acclaimed, you gotta be stupid. This guy’s as popular as Vladimir Putin" was nixed.

If you caught Friday's AEW Rampage, you might have felt Max Caster’s entry rap was a little off.

NXT 2.0 Star Announces Engagement To Marry

NXT 2.0 star Ivy Nile has announced she is engaged to be married. Nile is currently in the Diamond Mine group. She most recently joined up with Tatum Paxley and lost to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanz[...] Feb 27 - NXT 2.0 star Ivy Nile has announced she is engaged to be married. Nile is currently in the Diamond Mine group. She most recently joined up with Tatum Paxley and lost to Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanz[...]

If you caught Friday's AEW Rampage, you might have felt Max Caster’s entry rap was a little off. This is because a line referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin was edited out. The li[...] Feb 27 - If you caught Friday's AEW Rampage, you might have felt Max Caster’s entry rap was a little off. This is because a line referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin was edited out. The li[...]

When you think of the legendary Bret "Hit Man" Hart what comes to mind? Pink and black? Shades? Amazing matches? ...ALIENS!? Check this doodle from a fan!* * If the artist is selling this, pleas[...] Feb 27 - When you think of the legendary Bret "Hit Man" Hart what comes to mind? Pink and black? Shades? Amazing matches? ...ALIENS!? Check this doodle from a fan!* * If the artist is selling this, pleas[...]

Vince McMahon has long been known to never expect something of his talent that he wasn't willing to do himself, and with the recent news that the WWE Chairman is gearing up for his first wrestling mat[...] Feb 27 - Vince McMahon has long been known to never expect something of his talent that he wasn't willing to do himself, and with the recent news that the WWE Chairman is gearing up for his first wrestling mat[...]

This latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' video features a look at Roman Reigns’ most memorable WrestleMania moments. “Watch the most memorable moments for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.[...] Feb 27 - This latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' video features a look at Roman Reigns’ most memorable WrestleMania moments. “Watch the most memorable moments for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.[...]

MLW taped their SuperFight event from Charlotte, North Carolina for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion. The spoilers are as follows: * Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway* MLW Tag Team Championship Mat[...] Feb 27 - MLW taped their SuperFight event from Charlotte, North Carolina for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion. The spoilers are as follows: * Ikuro Kwon defeated Ken Broadway* MLW Tag Team Championship Mat[...]

Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Cole Radrick def. Koda Hern[...] Feb 27 - Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - Cole Radrick def. Koda Hern[...]

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps. “I will tell you this. I’ve seen him drunk and I’m probably one of the only ver[...] Feb 27 - During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps. “I will tell you this. I’ve seen him drunk and I’m probably one of the only ver[...]

During an appearance on Grapsody on Fightful, Sw3rve discussed being a veteran of the indy scene. "I value it very highly. Even in TERMINUS, there are young guys. I'm seeing Leon Ruff opening the s[...] Feb 27 - During an appearance on Grapsody on Fightful, Sw3rve discussed being a veteran of the indy scene. "I value it very highly. Even in TERMINUS, there are young guys. I'm seeing Leon Ruff opening the s[...]

Matt Cardona wrote on Instagram about his newest accomplishment: winning the NYWC World Heavyweight Championship. "I started training at @nywcwrestling in 2003. I never wanted to be NYWC Champion. [...] Feb 27 - Matt Cardona wrote on Instagram about his newest accomplishment: winning the NYWC World Heavyweight Championship. "I started training at @nywcwrestling in 2003. I never wanted to be NYWC Champion. [...]

Kayla Sparks has pulled a Rick Rude by appearing on two wrestling shows in the same night. The indy star appeared on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 25th. On WWE Friday Night [...] Feb 27 - Kayla Sparks has pulled a Rick Rude by appearing on two wrestling shows in the same night. The indy star appeared on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, February 25th. On WWE Friday Night [...]

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about Jade Cargill. "Pro wrestling is very unique in the sense that anybody if they work hard enough, can get pretty good at this.[...] Feb 27 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about Jade Cargill. "Pro wrestling is very unique in the sense that anybody if they work hard enough, can get pretty good at this.[...]

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their PMA event from Tower Square/White Lion Brewery in Enfield, Connecticut and aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - B!P Tag Team Championships: MSP (Aiden Aggro &[...] Feb 27 - Blitzkrieg! Pro held their PMA event from Tower Square/White Lion Brewery in Enfield, Connecticut and aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: - B!P Tag Team Championships: MSP (Aiden Aggro &[...]

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has put out the following announcement: STEVE AUSTIN'S BADASS BROKEN SKULL BASH Special Announcement!!Join me at Billy Bob's Texas on Thursday 3-31-22 for the Texas relea[...] Feb 27 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has put out the following announcement: STEVE AUSTIN'S BADASS BROKEN SKULL BASH Special Announcement!!Join me at Billy Bob's Texas on Thursday 3-31-22 for the Texas relea[...]

Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she recalled the drama that went on after John Morrison was released from the company. “I was just very anxious and d[...] Feb 27 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she recalled the drama that went on after John Morrison was released from the company. “I was just very anxious and d[...]

At GCW's The Coldest Winter, Joey Janela came out and got into a confrontation with Sean Waltman, where it was explained that Janela attacked Waltman because he's tired of everyone else getting "their[...] Feb 27 - At GCW's The Coldest Winter, Joey Janela came out and got into a confrontation with Sean Waltman, where it was explained that Janela attacked Waltman because he's tired of everyone else getting "their[...]

WWE recently held a live event from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio on February 26th, 2022. The results are as follows: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland[...] Feb 27 - WWE recently held a live event from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio on February 26th, 2022. The results are as follows: Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Sheamus and Ridge Holland[...]

NJPW recently held their STRONG: The New Beginning USA 2022 event, which took place from the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The results are as follows: - Karl Fredericks def. Ethan HD. -[...] Feb 27 - NJPW recently held their STRONG: The New Beginning USA 2022 event, which took place from the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The results are as follows: - Karl Fredericks def. Ethan HD. -[...]

GCW recently held their The Coldest Winter event, which emanated from inside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The results are as follows. - Ninja Mack def. Jack Cartwheel [...] Feb 27 - GCW recently held their The Coldest Winter event, which emanated from inside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The results are as follows. - Ninja Mack def. Jack Cartwheel [...]

Paul Heyman was a guest on the Zaslow Show, where he spoke about the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. “I don’t really view this as a trilogy fight. [...] Feb 27 - Paul Heyman was a guest on the Zaslow Show, where he spoke about the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. “I don’t really view this as a trilogy fight. [...]

Hikaru Shida has been announced for Ice Ribbon's March 20th event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Shida revealed in a video message that she wants to reunite with former partner Tsukasa Fujimot[...] Feb 27 - Hikaru Shida has been announced for Ice Ribbon's March 20th event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Shida revealed in a video message that she wants to reunite with former partner Tsukasa Fujimot[...]

Britt Baker was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about her tryout with WWE. “I had a tryout, I was fresh out of training. They gave me a tryout solely based on my looks, &[...] Feb 27 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about her tryout with WWE. “I had a tryout, I was fresh out of training. They gave me a tryout solely based on my looks, &[...]

Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about the mistake that went down during his part of the Royal Rumble this year. “We always go out there and try to top[...] Feb 27 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about the mistake that went down during his part of the Royal Rumble this year. “We always go out there and try to top[...]

Joey Janela is slated to take on Barry Horowitz. The match will go down on March 19th at WrestlePro's Rock 'n' Roll Forever event. The announcement is below. 😎JANELA vs HOROWITZ👋🏻💥It&[...] Feb 26 - Joey Janela is slated to take on Barry Horowitz. The match will go down on March 19th at WrestlePro's Rock 'n' Roll Forever event. The announcement is below. 😎JANELA vs HOROWITZ👋🏻💥It&[...]