📺 WATCH: Fans Believe This Moment Proves Vince McMahon Has 'Still Got It'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2022
Vince McMahon has long been known to never expect something of his talent that he wasn't willing to do himself, and with the recent news that the WWE Chairman is gearing up for his first wrestling match since 2010 at WrestleMania 38, some fans have wondered if McMahon has 'still go it' at the age of 76.
A couple of years ago in the build-up to WrestleMania 36, during the height of the pandemic, McMahon jumped off a 10-foot platform before WrestleMania 36 to ease Rob Gronkowski's fears of performing the spot.
Check it out below.
Vince McMahon leaps off WrestleMania 36 platform: WWE 24 sneak peek
