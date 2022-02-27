FU Breaking The Chains Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 27, 2022
Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV.
The results are as follows:
- Cole Radrick def. Koda Hernandez
- Project MONIX def. Aaron Payne
- Matt Knicks def. Chico Suave
- FU Tag Team Championships: The Brothers Of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown & Yabo The Clown) (w/ Frank The Clown) (c) def. The Philly Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins)
- JJ Garrett def. August Matthews
- Manny Cortez & Torero def. The Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery)
- Skye Blue def. GPA
- FU Independent Championship: Storm Grayson (c) def. Laynie Luck
