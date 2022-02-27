Zack Gowen Was Punished By WWE For Smoking Backstage

During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps.

“I will tell you this. I’ve seen him drunk and I’m probably one of the only very few people in history to see him sleeping. He does look like a corpse."

Rene segued into revealing a punishment that befell Zack Gowen back in the day.

“You believe nothing what you hear, but what I had heard is that he was caught smoking cigarettes backstage. If you’ve ever been backstage at a WWE show, Vince has ‘no smoking’ signs all over the building. The only two people that were allowed to smoke were Blackjack Lanza and Pat Patterson. Anybody else, [no]. So, anyway, remember that segment where Brock bashed [Gowen's] f*cking brains in with that steel chair in front of his own mother? That was punishment right there.”

Rene also spoke about Kane's 2003 feud with Shane McMahon.