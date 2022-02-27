WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Zack Gowen Was Punished By WWE For Smoking Backstage
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 27, 2022
During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps.
“I will tell you this. I’ve seen him drunk and I’m probably one of the only very few people in history to see him sleeping. He does look like a corpse."
Rene segued into revealing a punishment that befell Zack Gowen back in the day.
“You believe nothing what you hear, but what I had heard is that he was caught smoking cigarettes backstage. If you’ve ever been backstage at a WWE show, Vince has ‘no smoking’ signs all over the building. The only two people that were allowed to smoke were Blackjack Lanza and Pat Patterson. Anybody else, [no]. So, anyway, remember that segment where Brock bashed [Gowen's] f*cking brains in with that steel chair in front of his own mother? That was punishment right there.”
Rene also spoke about Kane's 2003 feud with Shane McMahon.
“I remember Kane voicing his opinion backstage. Like, being frustrated talking to Johnny Ace. Right after that, he started that program with Shane, on the live events, the house shows, because Shane doesn’t know how to wrestle. Shane knows how to do stunts and Shane knows how to do hardcore, right? Glenn (Kane) would come back with just these f**king kendo stick marks. Just bruised every single night. He had to work a program for like, what was it, like several months doing those f**king hardcore matches every night. So a part of me wonders like ‘is that some type of, form of punishment because he complained?’”