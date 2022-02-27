Matt Cardona Wins NYWC Championship, Now Has Six Titles
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 27, 2022
Matt Cardona wrote on Instagram about his newest accomplishment: winning the NYWC World Heavyweight Championship.
"I started training at @nywcwrestling in 2003. I never wanted to be NYWC Champion. I didn’t want to be there long enough for that to happen. I wanted to get signed…I wanted to become a wrestling superstar….and I did.
I hadn’t been in a NYWC ring since 2006. Last night I returned at Psycho Circus. I tried doing something nice for the NYWC Universe. I tried giving @nobodysbetta the rub by accepting his open challenge. But I wasn’t welcomed back with open arms. Guys in the locker room like @dickierodz2000, @thedanbarry, @greekgodpapadon, & @kingmega_ygb wouldn’t even shake my hand. @uhohitsthebigo legit left the building. The crowd BOOED when I won the NYWC Championship.
I don’t know if you’ll ever see me in a NYWC ring ever again after that blatant disrespect.
P.S. I now have 6 fucking titles!"
Matt Cardona is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion, Internet Champion, IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion, the AIW Intense Champion and the AIW Absolute Champion.
