WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He's Jealous Of Jade Cargill

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 27, 2022

Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He's Jealous Of Jade Cargill

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about Jade Cargill.

"Pro wrestling is very unique in the sense that anybody if they work hard enough, can get pretty good at this. Whether you make a living from it, that's a different thing, but can get pretty good at the technical aspects of professional wrestling. Again, I think that comes down to a certain discipline. In my short time working with her, she works very hard. She...can I say that I'm jealous? [Laughs]. In the sense that, she's been wrestling a little over ten months, maybe now 11 months, and she comes out with more presence and looks like more of a star than I have ever looked in my entire career. When I work with her too, she's so athletic and strong and when it's time to work, she works. I've been really impressed by her in general and her attitude. It's easy to come in and if you get a big push, to get a big head, and she's not like that at all. I've been impressed by that. When Tony asked us to work together, I've been very impressed with how quickly she learns and how hard she works. Anybody who gets pushed like she does, initially, there is going to be a lot of people who are hard on her and, I've never had that pressure. I really haven't talked to her about this, but there is a certain pressure to being on national TV with less than five months' experience and going out there and having to do a 10-minute match. I can't even imagine. The first time I ever did a live TV match, I had been wrestling for over ten years. I was completely comfortable. It's a completely different ballgame and she's handled it very well."

Source: fightful.com
>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #jade cargill #bryan danielson
https://wrestlr.me/74471/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Feb 27
📸 PHOTO: Bret Hart Abducted By Aliens
When you think of the legendary Bret "Hit Man" Hart what comes to mind? Pink and black? Shades? Amazing matches? ...ALIENS!? Check this doodle fr[...]
Feb 27 - When you think of the legendary Bret "Hit Man" Hart what comes to mind? Pink and black? Shades? Amazing matches? ...ALIENS!? Check this doodle fr[...]
Feb 27
📺 WATCH: Fans Believe This Moment Proves Vince McMahon Has 'Still Got It'
Vince McMahon has long been known to never expect something of his talent that he wasn't willing to do himself, and with the recent news that the WWE [...]
Feb 27 - Vince McMahon has long been known to never expect something of his talent that he wasn't willing to do himself, and with the recent news that the WWE [...]
Feb 27
📺 WATCH: Roman Reigns’ Most Memorable WrestleMania Moments
This latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' video features a look at Roman Reigns’ most memorable WrestleMania moments.  “Watch the most m[...]
Feb 27 - This latest episode of 'WWE Top 10' video features a look at Roman Reigns’ most memorable WrestleMania moments.  “Watch the most m[...]
Feb 27
SPOILERS: MLW SuperFight Tapings
MLW taped their SuperFight event from Charlotte, North Carolina for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion. The spoilers are as follows: * Ikuro Kwon de[...]
Feb 27 - MLW taped their SuperFight event from Charlotte, North Carolina for upcoming episodes of MLW: Fusion. The spoilers are as follows: * Ikuro Kwon de[...]
Feb 27
FU Breaking The Chains Results
Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV. The result[...]
Feb 27 - Freelance Underground brought their Breaking The Chains event from Church Street Brewing Company in Itasca, Illinois, which aired on IWTV. The result[...]
Feb 27
Zack Gowen Was Punished By WWE For Smoking Backstage
During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps. “I will tell you this. I’ve seen hi[...]
Feb 27 - During the latest episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree spoke about Vince McMahon and how he sleeps. “I will tell you this. I’ve seen hi[...]
Feb 27
Sw3rve Talks Being A Veteran Of The Indy Scene
During an appearance on Grapsody on Fightful, Sw3rve discussed being a veteran of the indy scene. "I value it very highly. Even in TERMINUS, there [...]
Feb 27 - During an appearance on Grapsody on Fightful, Sw3rve discussed being a veteran of the indy scene. "I value it very highly. Even in TERMINUS, there [...]
Feb 27
Matt Cardona Wins NYWC Championship, Now Has Six Titles
Matt Cardona wrote on Instagram about his newest accomplishment: winning the NYWC World Heavyweight Championship. "I started training at @nywcwrest[...]
Feb 27 - Matt Cardona wrote on Instagram about his newest accomplishment: winning the NYWC World Heavyweight Championship. "I started training at @nywcwrest[...]
Feb 27
Kayla Sparks Appeared On AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown On The Same Night
Kayla Sparks has pulled a Rick Rude by appearing on two wrestling shows in the same night. The indy star appeared on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampa[...]
Feb 27 - Kayla Sparks has pulled a Rick Rude by appearing on two wrestling shows in the same night. The indy star appeared on both WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampa[...]
Feb 27
Bryan Danielson Reveals Why He's Jealous Of Jade Cargill
During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about Jade Cargill. "Pro wrestling is very unique in the sense that anybody if t[...]
Feb 27 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about Jade Cargill. "Pro wrestling is very unique in the sense that anybody if t[...]
Feb 27
Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA Results
Blitzkrieg! Pro held their PMA event from Tower Square/White Lion Brewery in Enfield, Connecticut and aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: -[...]
Feb 27 - Blitzkrieg! Pro held their PMA event from Tower Square/White Lion Brewery in Enfield, Connecticut and aired on IWTV. The results are as follows: -[...]

Feb 27
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Announces 'Badass Broken Skull Bash' For WrestleMania Weekend
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has put out the following announcement: STEVE AUSTIN'S BADASS BROKEN SKULL BASH Special Announcement!!Join me at Billy B[...]
Feb 27 - "Stone Cold" Steve Austin has put out the following announcement: STEVE AUSTIN'S BADASS BROKEN SKULL BASH Special Announcement!!Join me at Billy B[...]
Feb 27
Taya Valkyrie Reveals WWE Fans Told Her To Kill Herself After Criticizing WWE
Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she recalled the drama that went on after John Morrison was released from th[...]
Feb 27 - Taya Valkyrie was recently a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where she recalled the drama that went on after John Morrison was released from th[...]
Feb 27
Sean Waltman vs. Joey Janela Announced For Spring Break 6
At GCW's The Coldest Winter, Joey Janela came out and got into a confrontation with Sean Waltman, where it was explained that Janela attacked Waltman [...]
Feb 27 - At GCW's The Coldest Winter, Joey Janela came out and got into a confrontation with Sean Waltman, where it was explained that Janela attacked Waltman [...]
Feb 27
WWE Live Event Results (2/26/2022) - Youngstown, Ohio
WWE recently held a live event from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio on February 26th, 2022. The results are as follows: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Feb 27 - WWE recently held a live event from the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio on February 26th, 2022. The results are as follows: Shinsuke Nakamura[...]
Feb 27
NJPW STRONG: The New Beginning USA 2022 Results
NJPW recently held their STRONG: The New Beginning USA 2022 event, which took place from the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The results are [...]
Feb 27 - NJPW recently held their STRONG: The New Beginning USA 2022 event, which took place from the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. The results are [...]
Feb 27
GCW The Coldest Winter Results
GCW recently held their The Coldest Winter event, which emanated from inside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The results ar[...]
Feb 27 - GCW recently held their The Coldest Winter event, which emanated from inside the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The results ar[...]
Feb 27
Paul Heyman On Reigns/Lesnar at WrestleMania: "I View This As A First-Time-Ever."
Paul Heyman was a guest on the Zaslow Show, where he spoke about the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. “I[...]
Feb 27 - Paul Heyman was a guest on the Zaslow Show, where he spoke about the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. “I[...]
Feb 27
Hikaru Shida Returning To Ice Ribbon For The First Time In Over 3 Years
Hikaru Shida has been announced for Ice Ribbon's March 20th event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Shida revealed in a video message that she wa[...]
Feb 27 - Hikaru Shida has been announced for Ice Ribbon's March 20th event at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Shida revealed in a video message that she wa[...]
Feb 27
Britt Baker Was Turned Away From WWE NXT Because She Was Pursuing Dentistry
Britt Baker was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about her tryout with WWE. “I had a tryout, I was fresh out of training.[...]
Feb 27 - Britt Baker was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where she spoke about her tryout with WWE. “I had a tryout, I was fresh out of training.[...]
Feb 27
Kofi Kingston Reveals He's Working On Next Year's Royal Rumble Self-Save Spot Already
Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about the mistake that went down during his part of the Royal Rumble this yea[...]
Feb 27 - Kofi Kingston was recently interviewed by Jim Varsallone, where he spoke about the mistake that went down during his part of the Royal Rumble this yea[...]
Feb 26
Barry Horowitz vs. Joey Janela Announced For WrestlePro Rock 'n' Roll Forever
Joey Janela is slated to take on Barry Horowitz. The match will go down on March 19th at WrestlePro's Rock 'n' Roll Forever event. The announcement [...]
Feb 26 - Joey Janela is slated to take on Barry Horowitz. The match will go down on March 19th at WrestlePro's Rock 'n' Roll Forever event. The announcement [...]
Feb 26
Dax Harwood Reveals In Depth How Bad His Eating Disorder Got
During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood opened up about his struggles with body dysmorphia and forcing himself to vomit to lose weight. &[...]
Feb 26 - During an appearance on The Sessions, Dax Harwood opened up about his struggles with body dysmorphia and forcing himself to vomit to lose weight. &[...]
Feb 26
Matt Hardy Was Almost Forced To Speak With A Black Accent & Team With Mark Henry
During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about an idea that was pitched in WWE to have Mark Henry and himself team up [...]
Feb 26 - During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about an idea that was pitched in WWE to have Mark Henry and himself team up [...]
Feb 26
Bryan Danielson Shares Two Bits Of Advice He Got From Vince McMahon and Tony Khan
During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about coming to Vince McMahon for advice back in WWE. “I try to be very co[...]
Feb 26 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about coming to Vince McMahon for advice back in WWE. “I try to be very co[...]

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π