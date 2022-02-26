WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Feb 26 - During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy spoke about an idea that was pitched in WWE to have Mark Henry and himself team up under very unusual circumstances. “There [...]
Feb 26 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about coming to Vince McMahon for advice back in WWE. “I try to be very conscious of things because of my respect for Vince [...]
STARDOM (2/26/2022) Results STARDOM held a show tonight from Akurie Himeji in Himeji, Hyogo, Japan. The results are as follows: Mina Shirakawa defeated Rina Donna del Mondo (Natsupoi & MIRAI) defeated STARS (Koguma &[...]
LA Fights: Volume 3 Results LA Fights: Volume 3 just went down tonight from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event aired live and for free on the official GCW YouTube channel. The results are as fo[...]
Feb 26 - The Wrestling Revolver has announced that there will be an IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match at their upcoming Swerve's House event. The match will see Moose going up against "Speedball" Mike[...]
Feb 26 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Shane Thorne spoke about showing up to WWE events only to not be used on the show. "I was at SmackDown every single week and I t[...]
Feb 26 - Many fans who watched AEW Rampage thought that Max Caster's rap felt a bit off from his usual style, and there's a good reason for that. As it turns out, Max Caster dropped a line about Vladimir Puti[...]
Feb 26 - During the latest Ask JR Live, Jim Ross commented on those who believe WWE is stale and needs veteran stars like Steve Austin to sell shows. Ross argued that wrestling promotions need to take chances[...]
Feb 26 - Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX which aired from GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania was a hot ticket as the arena was legitimately sold out for the show, which was a record for the arena. [...]
Feb 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the first ever AEW Music Live Concert on March 5th. It's set to be a live concert, with the setlist below. * Thunder Rosa – Blood and Glory * Eddie Kingsto[...]
Feb 26 - During an appearance on Grapsody, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about how he hopes his next run goes. "I want to feel like I changed the narrative of the value of an in-ring talent. There is a lot of va[...]
Feb 26 - Kevin Nash has taken to Twitter to apologize to fans for having to pull out of his previously booked appearances due to his father in law passing away. It's with deep regret that my appearances in [...]
Feb 26 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about his time dealing with WWE's writers. “In a weird way, I enjoy the concept of limitations. Some people like the idea of[...]
Feb 26 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about what his mission would be if he were able to secure a partnership with Jon Moxley. “The idea would be, becaus[...]
Feb 26 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she spoke about who she believes cut the best promos of 2021. “I’m gonna say Edge on this one. I know it doesn’[...]
Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested in New Jersey It is being reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was arrested yet again on February 24th in Keansburg, New Jersey. According to state records, Sytch[...]
Feb 26 - Following the announcement that Vince McMahon is on his way to the Pat McAfee show, former WWE NXT star and current AEW star Adam Cole has taken to Twitter to call out his former adversary. I dare [...]
Feb 26 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Rachael Ellering's IMPACT Wrestling sting is coming to an end. The report states that IMPACT knew of this impending situation for well over a month, with [...]
Feb 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a lengthy video statement on his social media regarding the recent departure of Cesaro from WWE. Foley says he is disappointed because he has been one of Cesaro&rs[...]
Feb 26 - Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has asked fans to "respect our private home and boundaries" after a fan decided to show up at the home she and AEW star Keith Lee live at. Yim posted the following tweet:[...]
Feb 26 - GCW Welcome To Heartbreak results from The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The Briscoes def. Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau Blake Christian def. Nick Wayne Tony Deppen def. Kevi[...]
Feb 26 - Two new matches have been set for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. During AEW Rampage on Friday, it was revealed that Revolution will feature Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Title against Tay Cont[...]
Feb 26 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon could be about to return to the ring at the age of 76. POST Wrestling has confirmed Vince McMahon is expected to begin a storyline with Pat McAfee which will conclu[...]