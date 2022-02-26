Max Caster's Rap On AEW Rampage Had Removed Line About Vladimir Putin

"Fighting the Acclaimed, you gotta be stupid. This guys as popular, as Vladimir Putin." Whats going on in the Ukraine is terrible. But if youre attacking Max because he mentioned Putins name, maybe take a few breaths. Enjoy ⁦ @PlatinumMax ⁩ rap on Rampage a day early 😁 pic.twitter.com/QAvsMOVoez

As it turns out, Max Caster dropped a line about Vladimir Putin that had to be edited out. The Russia/Ukraine situation was only just beginning when Rampage was being taped on Wednesday, which meant that the line would have read different had it aired on Friday.

Many fans who watched AEW Rampage thought that Max Caster's rap felt a bit off from his usual style, and there's a good reason for that.

