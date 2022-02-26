WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Comments On Criticism Of Current WWE Product
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2022
During the latest Ask JR Live, Jim Ross commented on those who believe WWE is stale and needs veteran stars like Steve Austin to sell shows.
Ross argued that wrestling promotions need to take chances to find their next stars.
Here is what he said:
“I think, like a lot of people, they are under the impression that WWE is a little stale right now, they need some freshen up, some surprises.
“They’ve got to take a chance or take chances on providing opportunities for those that they believe are potentially a player. I signed a lot of talents but the high-priority recruiting pushes, and the negotiations, and all of that was on guys that I felt like at the time were WrestleMania card caliber.
“If you miss a little bit on that goal, you’ve still got a hell of a hand. It all stems at the top, who’s calling the plays? It all starts at the top and it’s so subjective that you’re not going to hit all the time and it’s so subjective, you’re not going to hit every time. As a matter of fact, you’re going to probably miss more than you’re going to hit. We were just lucky that in the Attitude Era that people finally still remembered because we had great talent.”