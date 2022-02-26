WWE SmackDown Sets Attendance Record For GIANT Center

You can bet WWE will be returning to Pennsylvania soon!

The blue brand was "the largest box office" in the history for the venue and the company didn't even provide talent with free tickets for friends and family.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX which aired from GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania was a hot ticket as the arena was legitimately sold out for the show, which was a record for the arena.

IMPACT Wrestling World Championship To Be Defended At Wrestling Revolver Event

The Wrestling Revolver has announced that there will be an IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match at their upcoming Swerve's House event. The match will see Moose going up against "Speedball" Mike[...] Feb 26 - The Wrestling Revolver has announced that there will be an IMPACT Wrestling World Championship match at their upcoming Swerve's House event. The match will see Moose going up against "Speedball" Mike[...]

Shane Thorne Says It Was "Comical" How Long He Was Employed By WWE Despite Not Being Used

During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Shane Thorne spoke about showing up to WWE events only to not be used on the show. "I was at SmackDown every single week and I t[...] Feb 26 - During an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Shane Thorne spoke about showing up to WWE events only to not be used on the show. "I was at SmackDown every single week and I t[...]

Max Caster's Rap On AEW Rampage Had Removed Line About Vladimir Putin

Many fans who watched AEW Rampage thought that Max Caster's rap felt a bit off from his usual style, and there's a good reason for that. As it turns out, Max Caster dropped a line about Vladimir Puti[...] Feb 26 - Many fans who watched AEW Rampage thought that Max Caster's rap felt a bit off from his usual style, and there's a good reason for that. As it turns out, Max Caster dropped a line about Vladimir Puti[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Criticism Of Current WWE Product

During the latest Ask JR Live, Jim Ross commented on those who believe WWE is stale and needs veteran stars like Steve Austin to sell shows. Ross argued that wrestling promotions need to take chances[...] Feb 26 - During the latest Ask JR Live, Jim Ross commented on those who believe WWE is stale and needs veteran stars like Steve Austin to sell shows. Ross argued that wrestling promotions need to take chances[...]

Setlist and Date Revealed For First Ever AEW Music Live Concert

All Elite Wrestling has announced the first ever AEW Music Live Concert on March 5th. It's set to be a live concert, with the setlist below. * Thunder Rosa – Blood and Glory * Eddie Kingsto[...] Feb 26 - All Elite Wrestling has announced the first ever AEW Music Live Concert on March 5th. It's set to be a live concert, with the setlist below. * Thunder Rosa – Blood and Glory * Eddie Kingsto[...]

Swerve Details How He Wants His Next Wrestling Run To Go

During an appearance on Grapsody, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about how he hopes his next run goes. "I want to feel like I changed the narrative of the value of an in-ring talent. There is a lot of va[...] Feb 26 - During an appearance on Grapsody, Sw3rve the Realest spoke about how he hopes his next run goes. "I want to feel like I changed the narrative of the value of an in-ring talent. There is a lot of va[...]

Kevin Nash Cancels Appearances After Father-In-Law Passes Away

Kevin Nash has taken to Twitter to apologize to fans for having to pull out of his previously booked appearances due to his father in law passing away. It's with deep regret that my appearances in [...] Feb 26 - Kevin Nash has taken to Twitter to apologize to fans for having to pull out of his previously booked appearances due to his father in law passing away. It's with deep regret that my appearances in [...]

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Enjoyed Working With WWE Writers

During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about his time dealing with WWE's writers. “In a weird way, I enjoy the concept of limitations. Some people like the idea of[...] Feb 26 - During an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about his time dealing with WWE's writers. “In a weird way, I enjoy the concept of limitations. Some people like the idea of[...]

Bryan Danielson Details Goals Of Recruiting Jon Moxley Into A Team

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about what his mission would be if he were able to secure a partnership with Jon Moxley. “The idea would be, becaus[...] Feb 26 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about what his mission would be if he were able to secure a partnership with Jon Moxley. “The idea would be, becaus[...]

Renee Paquette Names Her Favorite Promo Cutter Of 2021

Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she spoke about who she believes cut the best promos of 2021. “I’m gonna say Edge on this one. I know it doesn’[...] Feb 26 - Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she spoke about who she believes cut the best promos of 2021. “I’m gonna say Edge on this one. I know it doesn’[...]

Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested in New Jersey

It is being reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was arrested yet again on February 24th in Keansburg, New Jersey. According to state records, Sytch[...] Feb 26 - It is being reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was arrested yet again on February 24th in Keansburg, New Jersey. According to state records, Sytch[...]

Adam Cole Dares Pat McAfee To Let Him On His Show, Calls Him A Coward

Following the announcement that Vince McMahon is on his way to the Pat McAfee show, former WWE NXT star and current AEW star Adam Cole has taken to Twitter to call out his former adversary. I dare [...] Feb 26 - Following the announcement that Vince McMahon is on his way to the Pat McAfee show, former WWE NXT star and current AEW star Adam Cole has taken to Twitter to call out his former adversary. I dare [...]

Drew McIntyre: "Someone's Got To Take Down Roman. If Brock Doesn't Get The Job Done, I'll Be Right There."

Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he spoke about feeling as though he needs to take down Roman Reigns. “Someone’s got to take down Roman, it’[...] Feb 26 - Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he spoke about feeling as though he needs to take down Roman Reigns. “Someone’s got to take down Roman, it’[...]

Rachael Ellering Reportedly Done With IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Rachael Ellering's IMPACT Wrestling sting is coming to an end. The report states that IMPACT knew of this impending situation for well over a month, with [...] Feb 26 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that Rachael Ellering's IMPACT Wrestling sting is coming to an end. The report states that IMPACT knew of this impending situation for well over a month, with [...]

Matt Cardona Doesn't Care About Going Back To WWE or AEW Right Now

During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the current rumor that Cody Rhodes will be leaving AEW to go to the WWE. “If it makes him happy, that’s all that matt[...] Feb 26 - During an appearance on My Mom's Basement, Matt Cardona spoke about the current rumor that Cody Rhodes will be leaving AEW to go to the WWE. “If it makes him happy, that’s all that matt[...]

Mick Foley Says He Is Disappointed About Cesaro’s Departure From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a lengthy video statement on his social media regarding the recent departure of Cesaro from WWE. Foley says he is disappointed because he has been one of Cesaro&rs[...] Feb 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a lengthy video statement on his social media regarding the recent departure of Cesaro from WWE. Foley says he is disappointed because he has been one of Cesaro&rs[...]

Mia Yim Asks Fans To Stay Away From Her and Keith Lee's House

Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has asked fans to "respect our private home and boundaries" after a fan decided to show up at the home she and AEW star Keith Lee live at. Yim posted the following tweet:[...] Feb 26 - Former WWE Superstar Mia Yim has asked fans to "respect our private home and boundaries" after a fan decided to show up at the home she and AEW star Keith Lee live at. Yim posted the following tweet:[...]

GCW Welcome To Heartbreak Results, X-Pac Returns - February 25, 2022

GCW Welcome To Heartbreak results from The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The Briscoes def. Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau Blake Christian def. Nick Wayne Tony Deppen def. Kevi[...] Feb 26 - GCW Welcome To Heartbreak results from The Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The Briscoes def. Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau Blake Christian def. Nick Wayne Tony Deppen def. Kevi[...]

New Matches Announced For AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View

Two new matches have been set for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. During AEW Rampage on Friday, it was revealed that Revolution will feature Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Title against Tay Cont[...] Feb 26 - Two new matches have been set for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. During AEW Rampage on Friday, it was revealed that Revolution will feature Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Title against Tay Cont[...]

Vince McMahon Rumored For A Match At WrestleMania 38

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon could be about to return to the ring at the age of 76. POST Wrestling has confirmed Vince McMahon is expected to begin a storyline with Pat McAfee which will conclu[...] Feb 26 - WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon could be about to return to the ring at the age of 76. POST Wrestling has confirmed Vince McMahon is expected to begin a storyline with Pat McAfee which will conclu[...]

AEW Rampage Results (February 25 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and AEW has stacked the card once again so let's not waste any time. Excalibur, Taz and Chris Jericho are on comm[...] Feb 25 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and AEW has stacked the card once again so let's not waste any time. Excalibur, Taz and Chris Jericho are on comm[...]

Vince McMahon To Appear On The Pat McAfee Show

WWE has announced WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be a special guest joining Pat McAfee on his show next week. The Pat McAfee Show airs on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. His show is also a[...] Feb 25 - WWE has announced WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be a special guest joining Pat McAfee on his show next week. The Pat McAfee Show airs on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. His show is also a[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - February 25, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (February 25, 2022): Giant Center - Hershey, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. VIDEO PACKAGE: Elimination Chamber [...] Feb 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (February 25, 2022): Giant Center - Hershey, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. VIDEO PACKAGE: Elimination Chamber [...]