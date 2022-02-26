WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Renee Paquette Names Her Favorite Promo Cutter Of 2021
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 26, 2022
Renee Paquette was recently a guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she spoke about who she believes cut the best promos of 2021.
“I’m gonna say Edge on this one. I know it doesn’t quite lean on for this year, but I’d say Edge just has such a great way of connecting with people, but there’s such an authenticity about what he does, and again another instance of, like, Edge is wrestling again?! What?! You can see he loves what he does. He has such a passion for professional wrestling. To see him doing it along with his wife, with him and Beth doing it together is so cool. I think Edge just has a way with words, he’s such a cool guy, he’s very interesting and all of that comes through in his promos.”
On why the promo worked so well:
“In the beginning of the pandemic, we were trying to figure out how promos are still going to exist…this was before we even had Thunderdome or anything, just empty arenas, you could hear the pin drop, it was super awkward. I remember watching Edge, he was preparing to do his promo, and he was getting in his head space, trying to figure out what he wanted to do, and it was that straight to camera promo, and you don’t get to see that often.”
On Edge looking into the camera:
“A lot of time it’s me in there interviewing somebody and they look off somewhere, not into the camera, those types of things, but to see Edge look straight into the camera with the fire and passion he has really blew my mind. He’s amazing. I think the way he was doing the promo felt very innovative, felt very different. For a man that has been doing it for 20+ years and had been gone for a huge chunk of time, he was just hitting the nail right on the head.”