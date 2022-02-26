Tammy "Sunny" Sytch Arrested in New Jersey

It is being reported by WrestlingNews.co that WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny, was arrested yet again on February 24th in Keansburg, New Jersey.

According to state records, Sytch is charged with the following:

– OPERATING UNDER INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

– DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED

– CARELESS DRIVING: LIKELY TO ENDANGER PERSON OR PROPERTY

– RECKLESS DRIVING

– FAILURE TO WEARSEAT EQUIPMENT-RESPONSIBILITY OF DRIVER

– DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

– FAIL POSS DRIV LIC

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV REG

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV INS CARD

– FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK/DRIVE CAR W/O INTERLOCK

– OPERATE MV DURING LICENSE SUSPENSION-2ND VIOLATION

The report states that her court date is set for March 10th.

Sytch was previously arrested in January of this year for unlawful possession of a weapon and allegedly making terroristic threats.