Drew McIntyre: "Someone's Got To Take Down Roman. If Brock Doesn't Get The Job Done, I'll Be Right There."

"Last time, I eliminated him and beat him for the title, I guess that puts us one apiece for Rumbles. If he beats Roman, I’ll be first in line there and if Roman happens to beat Brock, I’ll be first in line there. I’m getting that title. First things first, I’ve got to take out Corbin and Madcap.”

“Someone’s got to take down Roman, it’s only been about 93 years he’s had that title. If Brock doesn’t get the job done, I’ll be right there. I’d love to say I’m going to get myself into that match, but it was myself and Brock at the Royal Rumble. It was the last two, he got one over on me. He won the Rumble.”

Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, where he spoke about feeling as though he needs to take down Roman Reigns.

