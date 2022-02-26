Vince McMahon Rumored For A Match At WrestleMania 38

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon could be about to return to the ring at the age of 76.

POST Wrestling has confirmed Vince McMahon is expected to begin a storyline with Pat McAfee which will conclude at WrestleMania 38.

There are rumors that McMahon who hasn't wrestled since 2010 will step back into the ring, or at least get physical to some degree, although some have doubts he will take any big bumps given his age.

Another rumor is that McMahon will have Austin Theory go against McAfee, and he will be in the corner of Theory thus limiting his physicality.

Dring Friday Night SmackDown it was announced McMahon would be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show next Thursday which will be the likely lunch pad for their feud.