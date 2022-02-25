🚨| BREAKING NEWS: @VinceMcMahon will be a special guest on the Pat McAfee Show next week ‼️ @PatMcAfeeShow #WWE pic.twitter.com/qrkGMNoNFC

The Pat McAfee Show airs on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. His show is also available via live YouTube broadcasts, where the show is also archived.

WWE has announced WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be a special guest joining Pat McAfee on his show next week.

AEW Rampage Results (February 25 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and AEW has stacked the card once again so let's not waste any [...] Feb 25 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and AEW has stacked the card once again so let's not waste any [...]

Vince McMahon To Appear On The Pat McAfee Show

WWE SmackDown Results - February 25, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (February 25, 2022): Giant Center - Hershey, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...] Feb 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (February 25, 2022): Giant Center - Hershey, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.c[...]

Big Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As announced on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will go up against Dirty Dogs on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA[...] Feb 25 - As announced on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will go up against Dirty Dogs on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA[...]

WWE To Retire Major Title Belt At WrestleMania?

WWE could be about to retire either the WWE or Universal Championship title at WrestleMania 38. The company has been advertising the Champion vs. Cha[...] Feb 25 - WWE could be about to retire either the WWE or Universal Championship title at WrestleMania 38. The company has been advertising the Champion vs. Cha[...]

Ron Simmons Reveals He Has Framed Pictures Of Steve Austin & The Undertaker On His Wall

Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about The Undertaker. "Man, and you're one of them. It takes a lot, right[...] Feb 25 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about The Undertaker. "Man, and you're one of them. It takes a lot, right[...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals Cody Rhodes Taught Him "How Fun Lying Is."

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about an important lesson Cody Rhodes taught him. "I have a great relat[...] Feb 25 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about an important lesson Cody Rhodes taught him. "I have a great relat[...]

AEW Reportedly Didn't Send Overtures To AJ Styles Before He Inked New WWE Deal

As previously reported, AJ Styles reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar contract extension that will see him stay with WWE for many more years [...] Feb 25 - As previously reported, AJ Styles reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar contract extension that will see him stay with WWE for many more years [...]

The First-Ever AEW Owen Hart T-shirt Is Available To Purchase

The first-ever AEW Owen Hart t-shirt is now available! The t-shirt can be purchased from the official ShopAEW website, "“Just in!” the Sh[...] Feb 25 - The first-ever AEW Owen Hart t-shirt is now available! The t-shirt can be purchased from the official ShopAEW website, "“Just in!” the Sh[...]

The WRLD on GCW Struggled With Buys On Traditional PPV, But Did Well On FITE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view last month which took place on January 23, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroo[...] Feb 25 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view last month which took place on January 23, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroo[...]

Corey Graves Confirms He Has Been Medically Cleared For Return To Ring

During a recent interview with TMZ, Corey Graves confirmed recent reports from last month that he has been cleared to return to the ring for active co[...] Feb 25 - During a recent interview with TMZ, Corey Graves confirmed recent reports from last month that he has been cleared to return to the ring for active co[...]

Main Event For WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday Set

WWE has announced the main event for WrestleMania Sunday. As first reported by ESPN the winner takes all match between WWE Champion Brock Lesna[...] Feb 25 - WWE has announced the main event for WrestleMania Sunday. As first reported by ESPN the winner takes all match between WWE Champion Brock Lesna[...]

AEW To Make "Huge" Live Event Announcement Next Week

AEW President Tony Khan is expected to make a huge announcement on this coming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and in addition to this, it was revealed [...] Feb 25 - AEW President Tony Khan is expected to make a huge announcement on this coming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and in addition to this, it was revealed [...]

Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Will Be Made On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW is never far away from their next big announcement and today it was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Tony Khan that he expects to make his much ta[...] Feb 25 - AEW is never far away from their next big announcement and today it was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Tony Khan that he expects to make his much ta[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #511 - The Hot Ones Challenge!

WNS Podcast Episode #511 - Noah joins us as we take the Hot Ones challenge and talk wrasslin! We look ahead to AEW Revolution and WrestleMania... Our [...] Feb 25 - WNS Podcast Episode #511 - Noah joins us as we take the Hot Ones challenge and talk wrasslin! We look ahead to AEW Revolution and WrestleMania... Our [...]

What's Planned For Tonight’s GCW Welcome To Heartbreak

GCW will hold their Welcome to Heartbreak event tonight in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The event will see the return of X-Pac (Sean [...] Feb 25 - GCW will hold their Welcome to Heartbreak event tonight in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The event will see the return of X-Pac (Sean [...]

WWE Pulls Big Matches From MSG Event Card

WWE has made changes to their upcoming Maddison Square Garden event. The official MSG website has taken down advertising for Bobby Lashley who was re[...] Feb 25 - WWE has made changes to their upcoming Maddison Square Garden event. The official MSG website has taken down advertising for Bobby Lashley who was re[...]

WWE Alter How They Refer To WrestleMania 38

FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin is reporting that WWE will not be using the "Night One" and "Night Two" taglines when referring to WrestleMania 38, inste[...] Feb 25 - FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin is reporting that WWE will not be using the "Night One" and "Night Two" taglines when referring to WrestleMania 38, inste[...]

Edge’s Vague Promo On RAW Was Purposely Done In Case WrestleMania 38 Plans Change

Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38. WWE rep[...] Feb 25 - Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38. WWE rep[...]

Former WWE NXT Coach and Producer Now Working For AEW

Former WWE NXT coach and producer Chris Guy (Ace Steel) has landed himself a new role with All Elite Wrestling. In the latest edition of Wrestli[...] Feb 25 - Former WWE NXT coach and producer Chris Guy (Ace Steel) has landed himself a new role with All Elite Wrestling. In the latest edition of Wrestli[...]

Several Matches Including Impact World Title Match Announced For For Sacrifice

Following the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV several new matches were added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event. The bigg[...] Feb 25 - Following the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV several new matches were added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event. The bigg[...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight - Major Contract Signing, Ronda Rousey, More

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA with a mahor WrestleMania 38 contract signing taking place betwee[...] Feb 25 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA with a mahor WrestleMania 38 contract signing taking place betwee[...]

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight - TNT Title Defense, Contract Signing, More

The last AEW Rampage for the month of February airs tonight and AEW has announced the following card for for the broadcast on TNT: - TNT Champio[...] Feb 25 - The last AEW Rampage for the month of February airs tonight and AEW has announced the following card for for the broadcast on TNT: - TNT Champio[...]

Chris Jericho Slams Fans For Suggesting He's Had Cosmetic Surgery

Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho recently revealed an impressive weight loss and six-pack which has had social media speculating how he achieve[...] Feb 25 - Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho recently revealed an impressive weight loss and six-pack which has had social media speculating how he achieve[...]