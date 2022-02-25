Big Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

- North American Title Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne - Bron Breakker & Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Dirty Dogs - Gunther vs. Solo Sikoa - Harland vs. Draco Anthony

The match was made official this week’s NXT when Robert Roode interfered to help Dolph Ziggler beat Ciampa and earn an NXT Championship match. The two began to attack Ciampa after until Breakker ran down to make the save, then threw out the challenge for the match.

As announced on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will go up against Dirty Dogs on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network.

» More News From This Feed

AEW Rampage Results (February 25 2022)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and AEW has stacked the card once again so let's not waste any time. Excalibur, Taz and Chris Jericho are on comm[...] Feb 25 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in pro wrestling and AEW has stacked the card once again so let's not waste any time. Excalibur, Taz and Chris Jericho are on comm[...]

Vince McMahon To Appear On The Pat McAfee Show

WWE has announced WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be a special guest joining Pat McAfee on his show next week. The Pat McAfee Show airs on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. His show is also a[...] Feb 25 - WWE has announced WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon will be a special guest joining Pat McAfee on his show next week. The Pat McAfee Show airs on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio. His show is also a[...]

WWE SmackDown Results - February 25, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (February 25, 2022): Giant Center - Hershey, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. VIDEO PACKAGE: Elimination Chamber [...] Feb 25 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (February 25, 2022): Giant Center - Hershey, PA, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan or RAJAH.com. VIDEO PACKAGE: Elimination Chamber [...]

Big Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

As announced on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will go up against Dirty Dogs on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The match was made official this week&r[...] Feb 25 - As announced on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker will go up against Dirty Dogs on Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The match was made official this week&r[...]

WWE To Retire Major Title Belt At WrestleMania?

WWE could be about to retire either the WWE or Universal Championship title at WrestleMania 38. The company has been advertising the Champion vs. Champion match between Universal Champion Roman Reign[...] Feb 25 - WWE could be about to retire either the WWE or Universal Championship title at WrestleMania 38. The company has been advertising the Champion vs. Champion match between Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]

Ron Simmons Reveals He Has Framed Pictures Of Steve Austin & The Undertaker On His Wall

Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about The Undertaker. "Man, and you're one of them. It takes a lot, right? -- I've got a few guys [whose picture] is hangin[...] Feb 25 - Ron Simmons was recently a guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where he spoke about The Undertaker. "Man, and you're one of them. It takes a lot, right? -- I've got a few guys [whose picture] is hangin[...]

Bryan Danielson Reveals Cody Rhodes Taught Him "How Fun Lying Is."

Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about an important lesson Cody Rhodes taught him. "I have a great relationship with Cody. Cody and I have been friends fo[...] Feb 25 - Bryan Danielson was recently a guest on The Masked Man Show, where he spoke about an important lesson Cody Rhodes taught him. "I have a great relationship with Cody. Cody and I have been friends fo[...]

AEW Reportedly Didn't Send Overtures To AJ Styles Before He Inked New WWE Deal

As previously reported, AJ Styles reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar contract extension that will see him stay with WWE for many more years to come. The deal is rumored to be in the region [...] Feb 25 - As previously reported, AJ Styles reportedly signed a new multi-million dollar contract extension that will see him stay with WWE for many more years to come. The deal is rumored to be in the region [...]

The First-Ever AEW Owen Hart T-shirt Is Available To Purchase

The first-ever AEW Owen Hart t-shirt is now available! The t-shirt can be purchased from the official ShopAEW website, "“Just in!” the ShopAEW Twitter account tweeted. “Head to Shop[...] Feb 25 - The first-ever AEW Owen Hart t-shirt is now available! The t-shirt can be purchased from the official ShopAEW website, "“Just in!” the ShopAEW Twitter account tweeted. “Head to Shop[...]

The WRLD on GCW Struggled With Buys On Traditional PPV, But Did Well On FITE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view last month which took place on January 23, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroom was not a success on traditional PPV. The promo[...] Feb 25 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view last month which took place on January 23, 2022 at the Hammerstein Ballroom was not a success on traditional PPV. The promo[...]

Corey Graves Confirms He Has Been Medically Cleared For Return To Ring

During a recent interview with TMZ, Corey Graves confirmed recent reports from last month that he has been cleared to return to the ring for active competition. "I went and spent some time with doc[...] Feb 25 - During a recent interview with TMZ, Corey Graves confirmed recent reports from last month that he has been cleared to return to the ring for active competition. "I went and spent some time with doc[...]

Main Event For WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday Set

WWE has announced the main event for WrestleMania Sunday. As first reported by ESPN the winner takes all match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take pl[...] Feb 25 - WWE has announced the main event for WrestleMania Sunday. As first reported by ESPN the winner takes all match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take pl[...]

AEW To Make "Huge" Live Event Announcement Next Week

AEW President Tony Khan is expected to make a huge announcement on this coming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and in addition to this, it was revealed there will be a "huge" AEW live event announcement[...] Feb 25 - AEW President Tony Khan is expected to make a huge announcement on this coming Wednesday's AEW Dynamite and in addition to this, it was revealed there will be a "huge" AEW live event announcement[...]

Tony Khan’s Big Announcement Will Be Made On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite

AEW is never far away from their next big announcement and today it was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Tony Khan that he expects to make his much talked about "huge announcement" on AEW Dynamite thi[...] Feb 25 - AEW is never far away from their next big announcement and today it was revealed on Busted Open Radio by Tony Khan that he expects to make his much talked about "huge announcement" on AEW Dynamite thi[...]

🔊 WNS Podcast #511 - The Hot Ones Challenge!

WNS Podcast Episode #511 - Noah joins us as we take the Hot Ones challenge and talk wrasslin! We look ahead to AEW Revolution and WrestleMania... Our tongues also nearly catch on fire doing this!🔊 [...] Feb 25 - WNS Podcast Episode #511 - Noah joins us as we take the Hot Ones challenge and talk wrasslin! We look ahead to AEW Revolution and WrestleMania... Our tongues also nearly catch on fire doing this!🔊 [...]

What's Planned For Tonight’s GCW Welcome To Heartbreak

GCW will hold their Welcome to Heartbreak event tonight in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The event will see the return of X-Pac (Sean Waltman) to the ring! Check out the announced car[...] Feb 25 - GCW will hold their Welcome to Heartbreak event tonight in Los Angeles, CA at Ukrainian Cultural Center. The event will see the return of X-Pac (Sean Waltman) to the ring! Check out the announced car[...]

WWE Pulls Big Matches From MSG Event Card

WWE has made changes to their upcoming Maddison Square Garden event. The official MSG website has taken down advertising for Bobby Lashley who was recently announced to be going up against Brock Lesn[...] Feb 25 - WWE has made changes to their upcoming Maddison Square Garden event. The official MSG website has taken down advertising for Bobby Lashley who was recently announced to be going up against Brock Lesn[...]

WWE Alter How They Refer To WrestleMania 38

FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin is reporting that WWE will not be using the "Night One" and "Night Two" taglines when referring to WrestleMania 38, instead going forward the company plans to refer to the[...] Feb 25 - FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin is reporting that WWE will not be using the "Night One" and "Night Two" taglines when referring to WrestleMania 38, instead going forward the company plans to refer to the[...]

Edge’s Vague Promo On RAW Was Purposely Done In Case WrestleMania 38 Plans Change

Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38. WWE reportedly had Edge cut a vague promo by design as th[...] Feb 25 - Edge’s promo on Monday's WWE RAW is the talk of the wrestling world with many speculating who his opponent might be at WrestleMania 38. WWE reportedly had Edge cut a vague promo by design as th[...]

Former WWE NXT Coach and Producer Now Working For AEW

Former WWE NXT coach and producer Chris Guy (Ace Steel) has landed himself a new role with All Elite Wrestling. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed Guy worked[...] Feb 25 - Former WWE NXT coach and producer Chris Guy (Ace Steel) has landed himself a new role with All Elite Wrestling. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed Guy worked[...]

Several Matches Including Impact World Title Match Announced For For Sacrifice

Following the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV several new matches were added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event. The biggest of those will see IMPACT World Champion Moose&[...] Feb 25 - Following the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV several new matches were added to the card for the upcoming Sacrifice event. The biggest of those will see IMPACT World Champion Moose&[...]

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight - Major Contract Signing, Ronda Rousey, More

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA with a mahor WrestleMania 38 contract signing taking place between new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal [...] Feb 25 - WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA with a mahor WrestleMania 38 contract signing taking place between new WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal [...]

AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight - TNT Title Defense, Contract Signing, More

The last AEW Rampage for the month of February airs tonight and AEW has announced the following card for for the broadcast on TNT: - TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idol[...] Feb 25 - The last AEW Rampage for the month of February airs tonight and AEW has announced the following card for for the broadcast on TNT: - TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Andrade El Idol[...]

Chris Jericho Slams Fans For Suggesting He's Had Cosmetic Surgery

Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho recently revealed an impressive weight loss and six-pack which has had social media speculating how he achieved such a transformation so fast. On fan on Twitte[...] Feb 25 - Former AEW world champion Chris Jericho recently revealed an impressive weight loss and six-pack which has had social media speculating how he achieved such a transformation so fast. On fan on Twitte[...]