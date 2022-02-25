WWE To Retire Major Title Belt At WrestleMania?

WWE could be about to retire either the WWE or Universal Championship title at WrestleMania 38.

The company has been advertising the Champion vs. Champion match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as a "Winner Take All" match, suggesting the winner of the match will hold both titles.

However, they are now referring to the match as a Winner Take All Championship Unification match which suggests the titles will be merged with one heavyweight title belt for the company going forward.

The WWE Championship was established by the then-World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) on April 25, 1963 and the Universal Championship was established on July 25, 2016 and has been exclusive to both RAW and SmackDown.

This also raises the question of how the title will be defended with the brand split which some are speculating might end sometime after WrestleMania.

We'll keep you updated.